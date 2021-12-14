Malaika Arora appointed brand ambassador for Lotus Herbals Youth Rx

As the new face for Lotus Herbals Youth Rx, Arora will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, OTT, digital, in store, POP, Sampling and social media platforms

Beauty care company Lotus Herbals has appointed actress Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Herbals YouthRx brand and its range of natural, anti-aging skincare products.

As the face of the brand, Malaika will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, digital and OTT platforms which will commence from 15th December 2021.

During its two-year long association with Malaika the brand messaging would focus on ageing as a natural process and the benefits of using anti-aging skin care products formulated with potent natural ingredients.

“As the brand ambassador Malaika Arora with her flawless skin and perfectly toned body is a natural fit, who embodies the ethos of the brand with her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. The stunning actress who readily connects with the young adult population resonates with today's modern consumers, who are enamoured by her beauty, flawless complexion and personality. Lotus Herbals Youth Rx plans to leverage her extraordinary popularity, to reach out to aspirational consumers pan India,” the company said.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says ‘Lotus Herbals Youth Rx symbolises green beauty and our scientifically researched natural product line redefines the anti aging category. We are glad that we have such a stunning celebrity endorser who resonates with the brands ethos and values. Actress Malaika Arora elaborates “I am delighted to associate with Lotus Herbals YouthRx since their products are free from Parabens & Artificial preservatives, is Non-toxic to the environment & are tested on Indian Skin. These wonderful products are all you need for radiant, firm, hydrated, youthful looking skin. My need for younger and healthy looking skin has finally been met by Lotus YouthRx.”

As the new face for Lotus Herbals Youth Rx, Arora will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, OTT, digital, in store, POP, Sampling and social media platforms. With a widespread media plan, the brand will run a TVC with Malaika, on top performing GEC channels and Mega properties on leading national and regional shows. To introduce the new brand ambassador, the campaign will run on all social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter &YouTube. In addition, Lotus Youth Rx would have massive giveaways for their followers to maximise reach and engagement.

