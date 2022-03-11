MakeMyTrip announces ‘Homestay Awards’ to reward the homestay host community

MakeMyTrip has announced ‘Homestay Awards’, an annual celebration to recognize and reward the growing community of homestays hosts in the domestic travel market. The platform will reward properties for their unique attributes and features including location and view of the property, amenities, in-stay facilities, stay options for specific needs and requirements, and more. To be held annually, this is India’s first traveller choice award exclusively conceptualized for homestay properties and hosts.

MakeMyTrip will announce the nomination details including the criteria and selection process pertaining to the awards on its website and social platforms soon.

Speaking about the importance of this initiative, Vipul Prakash, COO, MakeMyTrip, said, “MakeMyTrip’s Homestay Awards is an endorsement of the growing significance and contribution of this segment to the overall tourism sector. At one level, the idea behind this platform is to promote micro-entrepreneurship at the grass root level, and at another, to encourage travellers to explore India like a local by spotlighting the best homestays across the country.”

Hosts will be able to nominate their properties under specific categories on MakeMyTrip’s mobile application/website starting April 10, 2022. The comprehensive selection process will entail voting by travellers in the initial leg beginning first week of May followed by shortlisting of winners by eminent judges. The final winners will be felicitated at a grand event in August later this year.

Echoing thoughts on the contributions of the homestay ecosystem to the entire travel & tourism industry, Sunil Suresh, Group Chief Marketing Officer of MakeMyTrip, said, “The search for a home away from home during the pandemic led to adoption of new concepts like workcation, staycation etc. In the last two years, the homestays segment has shown tremendous potential and scope for growth – at the back of active contributions and determination of hosts to serve travellers despite all adversities. We are thrilled to create something special for India’s growing hosts’ community; and look forward to celebrating their journey and showing our appreciation for their hard work and commitment towards continuing to enrich stay experiences of Indian travellers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)