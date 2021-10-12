Mahindra names Manoj Bajpayee as brand ambassador for its farming advice app Krish-e
Releases DVC focussing on the benefits of the app
Krish-e, Mahindra’s new Farming as a Service (FaaS) business, today announced the release of Krish-e App & Krish-e Nidaan apps with the launch of its first ever digital video commercial (DVC) film. The new DVC is focused on the unique benefits of the Krish-e app and features Manoj Bajpayee, one of the country’s most versatile actors with family roots in farming.
The DVC highlights the challenges a farmer faces when planning and executing his farming operations and is focused on telling farmers about the unique benefits of the Krish-e app by bringing expert advisory and best farming practices across different crops and regions in multiple languages using audio & video content.
Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “With Krish-e’s focus on improving farming outcomes, the release of our apps today is in every sense a commitment to Mahindra’s larger purpose of Transforming Farming & Enriching Lives. By putting the power of agronomy and data-driven farming in the hands of farmers we are helping farmers improve their income per acre. We are absolutely thrilled to have Manoj Bajpayee onboard, an actor with a massive appeal given his family roots in farming. Manoj carries a superb balance of being authentic, bold and humble, qualities that perfectly fit with our brand values. With Manoj onboard, we are confident of strengthening the Krish-e brand further.”
