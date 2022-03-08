Lupin onboards Mary Kom as brand ambassador for Shakti campaign

Homegrown pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced that it has signed boxing champion Mary Kom as the brand ambassador for its Shakti campaign. The campaign is aimed at increasing awareness on heart diseases among women. Coronary heart diseases are the leading cause of death for women in India and yet awareness levels on the issue remain abysmally low.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Sibal President, India Regional Formulations, Lupin Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce Mary Kom as the brand ambassador for our women’s heart health initiative, Shakti. Early detection and management of cardiovascular risk factors are paramount for improving women’s cardiovascular health and reducing premature mortality. With Mary Kom anchoring the campaign, we hope to drive the much-needed awareness on the issue and encourage women to sign up for early screening checks and take corrective measures to avoid the future risk of heart diseases.”

Pleased on the association with this cause, Mary Kom said, “Good health is very important to me because my flexibility, form, and professional life depend on it. Along with a physical fitness regimen, one should also embed preventive screening tests for working towards optimal health. It is a myth that coronary heart disease is a man’s disease or that only older women are at risk. I’m happy to partner with Lupin in their efforts to spread awareness and promote good heart health among women.”

Lupin will be hosting a Facebook Live session featuring Mary Kom, Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta, and leading cardiologists to draw attention to the myths surrounding cardiovascular diseases in women on 8th March 2022 at 8.00 p.m. IST. It can be watched here: https://youtu.be/Fanwcg8T3tU .

Lupin’s Shakti campaign is aimed at engaging with the target audience across India through multiple activities, both offline and online through interactive social media sessions, sharing informative videos from doctors, and in-clinic awareness activities for patients to establish a better understanding of cardiovascular diseases among women. In its next phase, the campaign aims to help women improve their health and significantly contribute to the wellbeing of society as they are its backbone and play a pivotal role in shaping the nation.

