Lotus Organics+ launches Holi campaign in collaboration with NGO Antarkranti

Lotus Organics+ has launched its 2021 Holi campaign in collaboration with Antarkranti, an organization in India working to prevent crime through interventions with prisoners. A high impact social media campaign from Lotus organics + communicates the creation of a special Holi Spring Ritu-al box with organic skincare products from the brand and handmade natural gulal made by released prisoners using edible grade ingredients, flowers and food colours that are lab tested for skin safety. Antarkranti under its Skilling and Livelihood Generation Program trains prisoners in making various natural products.

Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says “Lotus organics + is proud to associate with an NGO that provides spiritual empowerment, livelihood and positive engagement opportunities to prisoners for a reformed lifestyle. This association symbolizes and elevates the values that the brand stands for. I’m confident that our Holi Spring Ritu-al Box with our organic skincare products and the handmade natural gulal from antarkranti will be well appreciated by our consumers”

The lotus organics + Holi campaign commences on 18th March 2021 and will run on its social platforms that include Instagram and Facebook. The campaign will reveal the “Holi Spring Ritu-al Box” containing organic skincare products from lotus organics+that are extremely skin-friendly and apt for Holi. It would be followed by a Giveaway contest for consumers, who can win the Box for themselves this Holi. The giveaway contest will be hosted to create maximum engagement with consumers. To increase awareness and expand social traffic the campaign will also run on the lotus organics+ website as well as Earth Inspired.in &Antarkranti’s social media platforms.

The Lotus organics+ Holi Spring ritual Box has a skin-friendly selection of pre-holi skincare (Sunscreen) & post-Holi skincare products (face wash, exfoliator for face & skin, face crème) that includes Lotus Organics+ precious brightening facewash, Lotus Organics+ precious brightening face exfoliator, Lotus Organics+ precious brightening day Crème and Lotus Organics+ brightening mineral sunscreen SPF 50. The box also includes complimentary gifts such as a Set of 2- 50gm packs of 100% handmade gulal from antarkranti& a neem (biodegradable) comb. All proceeds from the sale of Antarkranti products provide livelihood and rehabilitation opportunities to the prisoners and Lotus Organics+ is honoured to be a part of this association.

