Lotus Herbals is the Official Beauty Partner for Bigg Boss 14

Beauty care brand Lotus Herbals has announced its association as the Official Beauty Partner for Bigg Boss Season 14 with Colors TV and its digital platform Voot.

During the tenure of Bigg Boss 14, Lotus Herbals will air a multimedia campaign with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, the brand ambassador for its Lotus WhiteGlow range of skincare products. Throughout the season, being the flagship brand, Lotus WhiteGlow will be the main sponsor and other lotus herbals sub-brands Lotus Safesun, Lotus Probrite and Lotus Makeup will be a part of the association.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says, “We are excited about this association and look forward to creating a long-lasting impact on the viewers. We believe this collaboration will assist us establish Lotus Herbals as the ultimate companion for every woman in every situation. Over the years, Lotus has become a household name for many families and to see the brand in the Bigg Boss house will give the women a sense of belonging”.

Jacqueline said, “My preference for skincare products is, one that is skin friendly & made of natural ingredients. My need for a range of skincare products that get me glowing naturally has finally been met by Lotus. As an actress I must look photo-ready all the time and this is where the new WhiteGlow DD Crème comes handy. It doesn’t just give the desired photo-ready radiance in no time, but also defends my skin against everyday damage.”