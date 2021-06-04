L’Oréal Paris ropes in Kate Winslet as global brand ambassador

L’Oréal Paris is thrilled to announce Kate Winslet as global ambassador: to share the mission for women: “never doubt yourself; we’re all worth it.”

Kate Winslet is passionate about portraying women whose stories have never been told on-screen, returning long erased women to their rightful place in history. In her most recent role, Ammonite, the second feature from director Francis Lee, she tells the untold history of trailblazing fossil hunter Mary Anning. Kate Winslet plays the role of Anning, whose discoveries of the most important fossils of the 19th Century were reappropriated by her male peers.

Talking about the announcement Kate Winslet, Global Ambassador, L’Oréal Paris said, “It’s taken work to get to a place where I make no apology for who I am, where I accept my flaws. I’m delighted to join the L’Oréal Paris sisterhood to say: it takes courage and strength to believe that you are worth it. Sometimes, you may not feel worth it at all... We all have moments like that, and that is what makes us all human. But the more you say these words and believe in everything that you truly are, and however you identify, then with time and belief in yourself, you too will feel worth it.”

Adding to it Delphine Viguier-Hovasse Global Brand President L’Oréal Paris said, “Kate Winslet is a true icon – in film and as a strong woman – an empowering voice in our mission at L’Oréal Paris: believe in yourself so the next generation doesn’t doubt it for a moment. With her talent for elevating women’s stories and supporting those without a voice – Kate Winslet shares our reason for being at L’Oréal Paris. To encourage women to know their worth, celebrate their beauty and dare to be themselves.”

Kate Winslet shines her star on causes close to the values L’Oréal Paris stands for: equal rights, feminism, inclusivity and sustainability.

In life, as in art, she supports women’s rights. As domestic violence skyrocketed during lockdown, the actress joined UN Women to narrate their global Shadow Pandemic campaign to encourage people to check in on at-risk women. She also works for a world where no woman dies of ovarian cancer, by supporting Ovarian Cancer Action. An advocate for disadvantaged children, she is a founder of the Golden Hat Foundation, which campaigns to shift attitudes towards people on the autism spectrum. And for the charity, Cardboard Citizens she advocates to change perceptions of homeless people through theatre. Her environmental actions include support for The Word Forest Organisation, which works to plant trees, facilitate education, and support a women’s empowerment group in Kenya. And she walks the talk on environmentalism: cancelling out the carbon emissions that come with her acting career.

