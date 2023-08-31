London Glow Face Powder appoints Karisma Kapoor as brand ambassador
The brand said its decision to collaborate with Karisma Kapoor aligns perfectly with its vision of empowering women
London Glow has appointed actress Karisma Kapoor as the face of London Glow Face Powder.
"I am delighted to be a part of the London Glow Face Powder Community. As a woman who values beauty and perfection, this product wonderfully captures the essence of contemporary beauty," Karisma Kapoor remarked of the collaboration addressing about the campaign “Dhoodh k gunn jo de Fresh Glowing Skin,Now Get a glow like me, Instantly”
The brand’s decision to collaborate with Karisma Kapoor aligns perfectly with the brand's vision of empowering women to embrace their unique beauty and shine with confidence. Known for her timeless elegance and versatility, Karisma Kapoor embodies the spirit of the London Glow Face Powder - effortlessly radiant, sophisticated, and ‘Fresh Glowing Skin’, Instantly, read a press release.
Company’s Managing Director Mr. Saurabh Gupta shared some insight on the journey of the Brand “We have been working on this product for quite some time and after an extensive Market Research & Development and after satisfying with the parameters of every minute consumer needs we are now ready to launch with Karisma Kapoor, she is a legendary actress and is an epitome of grace, beauty and elegance even today. She is a perfect beauty icon and resemblance of what London Glow stands for “Modern yet connected to roots and known for Natural beauty and Glowing Skin”
Consumers are too aware and they can tell when the brand is trying hard: Nitin Saini
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we spoke to Nitin Saini, VP- Marketing, Mondelez India, about their #BrothersWhoCare campaign & more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 30, 2023 6:37 PM | 4 min read
Cadbury Celebrations, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, released its #BrothersWhoCare campaign. The campaign is based on the idea that despite the lovely sibling relationship that boys enjoy with their sisters, they frequently fail to show their love for her with the same fervour and regularity as they do for their romantic partners. Through the initiative, the brand gave boys a chance to express their gratitude for their sisters in a special and touching way. This brings the long-standing bond back into focus.
e4m spoke to Nitin Saini, VP- Marketing, Mondelez India, about this campaign, and asked him why is Raksha Bandhan so special for the brand that it comes out with heart-melting campaigns and interesting marketing initiatives every year to celebrate the occasion.
Edited excerpts
Cadbury always comes out with a heart-warming campaign for Rakhi, what is so special about the occasion?
Every year, our campaigns aim to evoke feelings of warmth, nostalgia, and love, often tied to gifting Cadbury Celebrations as a gesture of appreciation and affection. The #BrothersWhoCare campaign tries to acknowledge that brothers may not always express their love for their sisters with the same intensity and regularity as they do in their romantic relationships. So it brings the time-tested bond of siblings back into focus by inviting brothers across the country to show their adoration for their sisters in a unique and heart-warming way, reinforcing the brand message of ‘Iss Rakhi, Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’.
Talk to us about the media bifurcation, what are you focusing on more, TV or digital?
While both mediums are important, their creative treatment differs. We released a heart-warming TVC to amplify across traditional channels but digital was driven at the back of a social experiment video, which captured the campaign insight in a more hard-hitting way.
Our media bifurcations broadly mirrors where our TG is – on TV and across key platforms on digital.
We see Cadbury always experimenting with ads, especially in terms of technology, where do you get the inspiration from?
We draw inspiration from consumer insights and feedback, aiming to understand their preferences and how we can connect more deeply at an emotional level. Additionally, we keep a keen eye on emerging trends in the industry and use advanced technology and data-driven consumer insights to map our consumers’ behaviour and purchase patterns. By embracing new ideas and pushing boundaries, we consistently strive to captivate our consumers while staying true to our core values of joy, celebration, appreciation and generosity. For a brand that has always represented a plethora of emotions, our priority has been to successfully capture every consumer’s spirit through a purpose-filled narrative. We will continue to strengthen connections with consumers and shine a spotlight on little acts of kindness via numerous mar-tech efforts.
Talking about connecting with consumers, do you think advertising be subtle?
The heart of any advertising lies in the strength of the insight – how we crack the “aha” moment while also being extremely relatable. Within this insight, the role that your brand naturally plays, while not being extremely overt, is the key. Consumers today understand this and are highly aware of the role of advertising, they can easily tell when a brand is trying too hard which immediately removes a brand from their consideration set.
These days Gen-Z has become an important TG as they make your content piece viral? Have you been able to crack the formula to connect with Gen-Z?
The audience is majorly looking for brands that go beyond storytelling and create real impact in the society. This perfectly marries with our purpose to evoke a sense of generosity and kindness through the act of gifting hence, the pertinent step in this journey is the insight and idea that can help us touch the right emotional chords while driving actionable impact.
TechUnited-Zoom-e4m roundtable: Industry heads discuss brands gaining from hybrid meets
At the TechUnited-Zoom-e4m Roundtable held in Bengaluru, industry leaders discussed how they’ve been engaging with their target audience virtually and how hybrid events can maximize ROI
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 2:31 PM | 4 min read
With the pandemic boosting virtual conversations, the world shifted to owning this digital format of communications. In this space, virtual events made a massive mark in organizations as need and demand set frame. As the world has now moved on to in-person events again, organizations are still looking at virtual discussions as an advantageous move. At the TechUnited-Zoom-E4M Roundtable held in Bengaluru, industry leaders pondered on the topic of how they’ve been engaging with their target audience virtually and how hybrid events can maximize ROI for their organizations.
The roundtable was chaired by Anand Bala, Commercial and SMB Sales Leader Zoom and Dheeraj Venkatram, Director, TechUnited. It consisted of Piali Dasgupta Senior Vice President Marketing, Columbia Pacific, Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, Ganga Ganapathi Poovaiah, VP Marketing, Epsilon, Barun Mallick, Marketing Head, Keka, Kiran Veigas General Manager & Head - Corporate Marketing & Communications, Happiest Minds Technology, Rahul Karthikeyan, Chief Marketing Officer, Scaler, Mehul Malviya Ecommerce Head Sri Sri Tatva and Vaibhav Mehrotra, Senior Director Marketing, Cashfree Payments.
Anand Bala began the roundtable by talking about how one of the biggest challenges that organizations are facing today besides economic conditions is how to tackle the situation of a hybrid environment. With events now happening in-person rather than virtual, a lot of challenges are arising for organizations and employees who are travelling for the event on high flight prices and long distances. Not just employees, even vendors and distributors are now preferring hybrid environments after the pandemic. He says, “Will events exist? Absolutely yes. Will these in-person meetings happen? Absolutely yes. But can we continue to take some of the learnings we have had going virtual over the last few years and put them into practice in the marketing domain or internal communication domain to drive better ROI, better productivity and there’s probably nobody better to discuss that than the people present here today.”
The discussion ventured from how hybrid events are a boon for organizations and the advantages that it brings. They spoke about how their brands have leveraged virtual and hybrid communications in their day-to-day work. The speakers also delved into the deeper challenges of hosting events and the ways in which virtual experiences can be integrated into in-person events.
Speakers spoke about how virtual has made their brands, employees and their lives easier. Ganga Ganapathi said, “The one challenge that virtual events can help us overcome is the large-scale communication formats with the leadership team. The marketeer, the CTO, the CIO, the procurement person, the legal person are never available at the same time in an office space. However, if there’s an option to bring them together virtually, it makes everyone’s life easier. Maybe that's one good use case for hybrid events.”
Piali Dasgupta touched upon the cost-effectiveness of virtual events, especially for Columbia Pacific Communities which does events for the elderly and it is hard to bring everyone together through travel which would otherwise cost a large sum of money. Despite the technical glitches that one may have to face, Dasgupta believes the positive side of virtual events are way too many. “It’s (technical glitches) nothing compared to the upside of virtual events, the fact that we are able to do this at a fraction of the cost it would have taken to do this physically, which would mean we would have to bring people from all ten communities in different cities to one place. The sheer logistics of it is quite nightmarish.”
Moving between the conversations, the speakers discussed the advantages of virtual and hybrid events. The likes of Zoom and virtual communications have indeed boosted their employee and client morale, increased the chances of multitasking and have made educational progress in their organizations, speakers agreed in unanimity.
Astral ‘bonds’ with SRK's ‘Jawan’
The association marks a strategic move to promote the company’s flagship brand Bondtite
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 12:24 PM | 1 min read
Astral has struck a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan". The association marks a strategic move to promote the company’s flagship brand Bondtite.
Speaking about this exhilarating partnership, Kairav Engineer, Executive Director at Astral Limited, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to team up with 'Jawan,' a movie that resonates with values of determination and unity, much like our Bondtite that form unbreakable bonds. We eagerly anticipate the release of the movie on 7th September and the impact of our shared message."
As the release date of "Jawan" draws near, Astral Limited is excited to witness the impact of this partnership and the alignment of values between the brand and the movie's ethos.
Astral Adhesives have also released a short-promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan promoting Bondtite and the association with the tag line #EkdumTightEkdumRight.
Disney Star onboards 9 more sponsors for Asia Cup 2023
Glow & Lovely from HUL, Surf Excel, BPCL, Amul, Maruti, Berger and McEnroe are among the new brands that have come on board
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster for Asia Cup 2023, has onboarded 18 sponsors for the upcoming tournament across Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
The sponsors include brands such as Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Glow & Lovely from HUL, Surf Excel, Jindal Panther, BPCL, My11Circle, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Amul, Maruti, Berger, McEnroe, Thums Up, Amazon Pay, MRF, Policy Bazaar, Tira from Reliance Retail and ICICI PRU MF.
"Cricket fever is at an all-time high as sports fans across India wait in anticipation to watch the ‘Men In Blue’ in action at the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Brands across categories are equally excited and have come forward to collaborate with Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar to further their business objectives and get closer to millions of fans. We are thrilled with the positive response received for the Asia Cup and are looking forward to delivering an unmatched cricketing experience across both TV and Digital," said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales, Disney Star.
The Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place from August 30 to September 17 and the tournament will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
For TATA.ev, we're focusing on community, sustainability & technology: Vivek Srivatsa
Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Sales & Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, shares the strategy and vision behind the launch of the brand’s new identity
By Sonam Saini | Aug 30, 2023 11:20 AM | 5 min read
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has launched its new brand identity TATA.ev for the EV business. This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment on sustainability and pioneering innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development.
Concerning the necessity for fresh brand design, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility stated that it is all about what people want, and they want a highly unique brand experience across all touchpoints.
"The new brand design provides us with the vehicle to execute that customer experience, whether it's sales, website, or after sales. The three pillars that we're going to focus on are community, sustainability, and technology, which, combined with a new brand design, allows us to deliver a much superior customer experience. At the end of the day, if customers are satisfied, it will affect business. All we're doing is accelerating EV adoption in the country, and this is a firm step in that direction.”
Communication around new brand identity
According to Srivatsa, for the new brand identity, the focus is more on action rather than communication. “The focus now is to expand this brand identity across all touchpoints. It will start reflecting in the next weeks and months in all our communications both internal and external. He said that the other touchpoints like website, retail, and after-sale will start getting impacted by this in the future. “Focus now is to not talk about it, but ensure it is visible to customers which is a very big task and maybe sometime after that we get into communication.”
He also highlighted that for the new brand identity, Tata Motors is not looking to make a campaign out of it. “It is more about acting and getting it visible to customers. We will use our own media vehicles in terms of expansion and all our advertising will follow some guidelines but there is not going to be a completely new advertising campaign for that.”
He further added, “We are not going to spend money on advertising, we rather want to focus on implementing it.”
Doubling down on its commitment to sustainability, TATA.ev has been designed with key actions, which ensure it follows an environmentally friendly approach: To reduce ink usage, print collaterals are designed on a white base - To reduce battery consumption and energy usage, all digital collaterals follow a dark mode approach and are designed on a Black base - To ensure wide accessibility, smaller file sizes, quicker loading times, and optimized performance, the font family used is Inter, an open-license and variable font family, to further align with the sustainable approach.
Difference between the buyer of EV vs traditional vehicle
Speaking of buyer profiles, Srivatsa stated that the EV customer is more like a gadget shopper, and wants a very fluid and easy buying journey. Also expects service to be highly digitalized, easy to execute and expects the company to be always in touch. “Traditionally, in automotive, the only touchpoint you have after you buy a car is the service but with gadgets, you are always on forums, keep getting software updates, feedback from the manufacturer. So that is the expectation and this is something we realized after we've spoken to all our customers actually. This brand-new design allows us to provide a vehicle to deliver this. We want to be seen more as a tech company and want our customer experience to reflect the speed and ease of a tech company.”
Since communication is also very different for EV buyers from traditional buyers, Srivatsa shared that they use influencers a lot to educate potential buyers. “We also use our current owners a lot to educate new prospects. We have to earn every EV customer, it's not that there are already some customers and you just take them. We have to earn customers by convincing them that EVs are future-proof, economical, robust, safe mobility solution and for that a lot of education and myth-busting that has to be done. It's more about education, rather than communication. So we use influencers, long-form videos and our own communities to educate other people.”
Core TG
The brand’s core TG is between the age of 25 and 44 years. “It's also important to start getting into the mind of people who are younger. Today's youngsters are far more aware of being sustainable and they want to make a difference to society. “We want to influence people from a little younger age because they see the value of sustainability. Women have started adopting us a lot. The tiago.EV that we launched recently, more than 25% of our buyers are women, which is double the normal industry size.”
With a dominating market share of over 70% in the four-wheeler EV segment, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has crossed the milestone of selling 1 lakh Tata EVs. Srivatsa shared that the first 10,000 EVs they sold over 44 months, the next 40,000 were sold over 15 months, and the last 50,000 had been sold nine months. “More and more people are getting onto the EV bandwagon. Also, internationally, it has become clear that EVs are the future whether it's sustainability or ease of driving. People who travel abroad know that sooner or later they will buy an EV. It's about when to buy an EV and that is generally the motivating factor.”
Centuary Mattresses onboards PV Sindhu as brand ambassador
She will be championing the importance of the right mattress for fitness & well-being
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:37 PM | 2 min read
Centuary Mattress has announced the onboarding of the acclaimed badminton sensation PV Sindhu as its brand ambassador.
“The partnership marks the union of two champions of Hyderabad – one renowned for her prowess on the badminton court and the other for its specialization in sleep & comfort. In PV Sindhu’s new role off the court, she will be championing the importance of the right mattress for fitness & well-being by using Centuary’s innovative products. Sindhu’s national popularity as Padma Bhushan awardee & most decorated badminton player would enable the brand to reach different geographies across the country,” the company said.
Uttam Malani, Executive Director at Centuary Mattress, said, “We are elated to welcome PV Sindhu to the Centuary family as our new brand ambassador. Sindhu is a perfect fit for Centuary through shared values of excellence and dedication. While Centuary is India's Sleep Specialist, Sindhu is surely India's Sports Specialist and her achievements speak for themselves. We are proud to be associated with a champion such as Sindhu; and look forward to reaching out to all individuals with our innovative products and informative campaigns through this collaboration.”
PV Sindhu said, “Joining hands with Centuary Mattress is an exciting step for me. Their dedication to innovative sleep solutions aligns perfectly with my belief in the importance of rest. Just as rigorous training is vital for success, so is the restorative power of a good night's sleep on the right mattress. I'm thrilled to be a part of Centuary's journey, advocating for healthier sleep solutions for holistic well-being."
Eveready unveils new logo
The new logo reflects inspiration from the infinity loop which transforms into a fluid shape symbolizing an endless source of power and energy, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:29 PM | 2 min read
