Lintas Live wins communication mandate for Soch Group

Lintas Live has been awarded the communication mandate for Soch Group on the back of its successful PR efforts for several start-ups and technology brands, establishing them as category leaders. Soch Group is a company founded by Rohit Pugalia, a serial entrepreneur and angel investor, to guide the start-up ecosystem in India to efficiently scale their business and flourish in today’s competitive landscape. The company has launched several ventures, including Munchilicious Granola, an emerging healthy snacking brand and is now gearing up for the launch of This or That (TOT), the world’s first phygital retail platform exclusively for start-ups.

Commenting on partnering with Lintas Live, Rohit Pugalia, CEO and Managing Director, Soch Group said: “Soch Group is dedicated to the evolution of the start-up ecosystem in the country. We understand that in today’s day and age, it is imperative to bring a fresh approach to the table in terms of creative and impactful storytelling. Lintas Live offers exactly that. We are happy to partner with a leading PR and creative agency offering like Lintas Live that can help us drive the right communication strategies, backed by their strong media connects, digital expertise and insightful industry knowledge.”

Lintas Live has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing communication for the Soch Group as well as its emerging brands across various verticals, including Food & Beverage, Retail and Fashion. The agency will build a strategic framework for them and manage their overall communication strategy to increase their awareness and visibility. The agency will also drive thought leadership and build brand affinity for the group, leveraging its rich expertise in building a strong identity for new ventures and supporting their growth from ground-up.

Talking about the win, Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live said: “Lintas Live is proud to partner with the Soch Group. The reason for developing a unique narrative is imperative for the purpose that the Soch group has in the fundamentals of its business model. The exciting environment of start-ups in India is going to give rise to great opportunities to develop creative, topical and relevant narratives with live storytelling across digital and conventional platforms.”

This account will be led by the agency's Mumbai office.

