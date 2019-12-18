Likee, T-Series come together to promote Neha Kakkar song #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi

Likeers are invited to make creative dance videos with the song, tagging Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Kakkar. The best ones will get a shout out from both

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with T-Series to promote the newly launched recreated song #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi. The foot-tapping chartbuster by Tanishk Bagchi features actor Divya Khosla Kumar in a pivotal role and is sung by Neha Kakkar.

To highlight the freshness of the song, Likee has rolled out an exclusive photo-video effect for its users to create dynamic videos.

As part of the collaboration, Likeers are invited to make creative dance videos and share the same with #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi, tagging artists Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Kakkar. In return, the artists will announce and share the videos which they liked the most. T-Series has also collaborated with top Likee influencers for an exclusive shoot with the artists. So far, #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi has received more than 27.5 million views on Likee with a fan base of 36,300 & counting. About 20 top influencers on Likee have also shared their high-energy videos on the platform. On YouTube, the music video of #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi has already crossed 125 million views.

Neeraj Kalyan, President- Digital & Legal, T-Series said, "We are excited to collaborate with Likee to promote #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi, and we have received an overwhelming response from the youth of India on the platform. The song already has a deep connection with young audience and viewers."

Available in different Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi; Likee app provides the most extensive and innovative tools to users to create dynamic and engaging videos. Recently, Likee has also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day.