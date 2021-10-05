Lifestyle good brands expect a bright festive season as people look to upgrade WFH devices

The category has been seeing robust consumer movement for the past few quarters because of the changing lifestyle

After months of working and grooming from home, Indian consumers are warmed up to the idea of upgrading lifestyle goods at home. The sales momentum, which has been on a rise for the category for the past few quarters, will further improve in the festive season, the industry believes. Key players in the category are gearing up for a robust festive season with hoards of new launches and offers for the consumers.

Noise COO Utsav Malhotra says, “The last few quarters have seen a spike in adoption for these devices in the country and a generally piqued interest around fitness. With festivals around the corner, these factors, coupled with lucrative processes and promotional offers, are likely to lead to incremental consumption. Also, with gifting becoming a bigger focus, we do envisage the overall business doubling up in this quarter.”

Acer India Head of Marketing Sooraj Balakrishnan notes, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, most of the consumers solely dependent on their PCs to work and learn from home, laptops already flew off the shelves in an otherwise subdued market for consumer electronics makers. I think the momentum we have been witnessing so far will continue, with a much higher spike in volumes.”

Philips Head - Personal Health for Indian Subcontinent Vidyut Kaul, too, is expecting a bright festive season for the brand and the category, “Revenge buying, experiential spending driven by the availability of disposable income and a desire to own products that are innovative and convenient will be some of the key trends boosting festive sales in India this year. Owing to this, we are expecting strong growth specifically in grooming and beauty segments in comparison to 2020.”

Greater Push to Marketing

The brands are therefore piquing their marketing spends, with a keen focus on the regional markets and digital channels to catch the attention of the consumers.

Balakrishnan highlights, “We aim to spend approx 35-40% of our annual budget during this time. The spending includes marketing and advertising promotions on festive offers and discounts across television, print, radio, and digital media platforms. Acer is all geared up with a combination of exciting cashback offers, extended warranty, and exchange offers and more to make the buying process easier for our customers. We are also geared up to launch a lot of new products on the market both in PC and lifestyle categories.”

Malhotra shares that Noise will be launching “some very cool innovations and unique offerings” in the smartwatch segments during the festive season. He further adds, “While Noise is largely a consumer-centric brand and unique in the sense that we co-develop our products with our community of noisemakers, a couple of launches each month end has been the norm. That said, there are some very exciting launches planned for the festive season for our community. We also foresee some of the best prices and promotional offers in the offing during this time of the year.”

For marketing, Malhotra notes that the brand will be spending close to one-third of its marketing budget in the festive quarter. “Our spends on ATL advertisements see an increase significantly in this quarter combined with nearly double performance marketing spends pro-rated to the overall business increase projected,” he highlights.

Kaul shares, “We have launched 360-degree campaigns across a homogenous mixture of mediums. In contrast to last year, this year, we at Philips are focusing more on vernacular markets and mediums to localize, target and reach the relevant audience to increase our presence and relevance in these local markets.”

He further notes that the brand is increasing its focus on digital media to meet the consumer where the most demand is. “The company is looking at a long-term play and is increasing its investments in the next 3-4 years in terms of driving advertising in India as we believe that there is a lack of penetration, awareness, and understanding of certain categories in the country.”

He concludes by highlighting, “For the festive season, we have state-of-the-art innovative products for consumers with attractive offers such as on the purchase of Philips BT3000 trimmers, consumers can get free beauty products and a beard kit in case they opt for OneBlade, our signature male grooming product. In the female beauty segment, we are offering hair-care products on purchases made above MRP 1700. Our aim is to provide clutter-breaking visibility, exciting on-spot offers, and personalized shopping experience for our consumers”.















