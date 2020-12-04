Levis to launch their collection digitally with Bitmoji

Snapchatters will be able to dress their personal avatars in classic looks from Levi’s®

Starting today, Snapchatters and Bitmoji users everywhere will be able to dress their personal avatars in classic looks from renowned jeanswear brand, Levi’s® just in time for the holidays. This partnership brings together the world’s most loved avatar with one of the world’s most iconic clothing labels to power authentic self-expression in the digital world.

The collection features timeless Levi’s® pieces including the 501® Original Fit Jeans, Trucker Jackets, and Western Shirts, all available in multiple washes. Snapchatters and Bitmoji users can choose between 12 curated Levi’s outfits, or they can customize their look further with billions of unique ways to style the classic pieces. The digital collection enables people to twin with their Bitmoji avatars IRL, a popular internet trend, as all of the styles from the collection are currently shoppable on Levi.com.

“As people live more and more of their lives online, it’s crucial for brands to find authentic ways to exist in the digital world,” says John Imah, Snap’s Head of Games and Entertainment Partnerships. “Leading fashion brands like Levi’s have embraced Bitmoji’s ability to foster genuine connections with consumers in the digital spaces that they live in. We’re pleased to bring together the world’s most loved avatar with one of the world’s go-to denim brands in this exciting partnership,” says John Imah, Snap’s Head of Games and Entertainment Partnerships.

Levi’s® have been tapping into Bitmoji’s unparalleled Gen Z reach to connect with a new generation of consumers through the screen in a personalized and authentic way. This collaboration builds on Bitmoji’s strong momentum in the fashion space, with its recent partnerships including the Jordan Brand and Ralph Lauren.

More on the collection:

ASSETS

Press and hold using your Snapchat camera to check out the collection:

How to access the Levi’s Styles in Snap & Bitmoji:

From Snapchat: Tap on your profile in the top-left corner. Under ‘Bitmoji,’ tap ‘Change Outfit,’ which will open the Avatar Designer. You’ll be taken directly to the Bitmoji Fashion wardrobe, where you can access the branded Levi’s styles. In the bottom navigation bar, you’ll also see icons for additional pieces that you can separately select and customize the branded looks with, like tops, bottoms, outerwear, and footwear.