Laqshya Media Group wins integrated marketing duties of Maate

Laqshya Media Group has won the integrated marketing mandate for ‘maate’, a premium babycare brand co-owned by Priyanka Raina and legendary cricketer Suresh Raina, in a multi-agency pitch. The group will be entrusted with 360-degree marketing duties, including OOH, TV, Print, Radio, Digital, PR, Live Experiences, and beyond for the brand.

“We are delighted to partner with one of India's most innovative marketing communications groups, Laqshya Media, as we strive to make ‘maate’ the premium and safe choice for mothers and babies worldwide. The agency resonates with our vision and has innovative ideas and communication strategies that will enhance brand awareness and establish the brand as a front-runner in the premium baby care segment. Maate has grown organically on its own so far, but with Laqshya on board, we are hoping for more targeted marketing and speed up our expansion plans. As a truly homegrown brand, maate is committed to ensuring a superior and safe experience for new mothers and babyhood,” said Priyanka Raina, Co-Founder of maate.

On this occasion, Alok Jalan, Managing Director of Laqshya Media Group, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with maate and are truly excited to work in this growing baby care category. Maate is among the few companies in the segment that have exhibited a long-term vision and have developed very premium and safe products for baby care. As a 360-degree marketing agency, Laqshya Media Group is committed to crafting out-of-the-box, purpose-driven integrated campaigns to build strong brand awareness and CTAs.”

The development comes after maate revealed a new brand identity to reaffirm its commitment to motherhood and foster a connection with couples who have recently turned parents. It has also recently forayed offline with the launch of its entire range of products across Delhi NCR.

Launched in 2019, maate is a truly homegrown brand. When Priyanka Raina returned from Amsterdam to India after becoming a mother, she could not find safe and effective baby care products in the Indian market. This led to the birth of maate, a consciously designed 360° wellness brand. All maate products have been formulated with the highest quality natural ingredients after years of research and are completely safe and effective for babies. Motherhood is at the core of the company’s essence. Maate products are completely natural, toxin-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. Inspired by the luxury of nature, the brand aims to bring the potency of the highest quality natural ingredients into an improved formulation through constant research and innovation

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)