KJo & Twinkle Khanna banter with each other over ACs & clothes in new Tata CLiQ campaign

By leveraging the topicality of summer, the campaign by Mullen Lintas Mumbai aims to build an umbrella idea for delivering relatable narratives and driving awareness for the brand

Tata CLiQ, the flagship e-commerce brand of the Tata Group, has recently launched a multi-film campaign to promote their offerings in Home Appliances and Fashion categories. Conceived by Mullen Lintas Mumbai, the integrated campaign features Bollywood icons – Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna, engaging in a quick, witty banter.

This campaign aims to introduce Tata CLiQ via large scale platforms ranging from TV, digital to display ads and social media creatives during ongoing India vs England cricket series. By leveraging the topicality of summer, the strategy is to build an umbrella idea to help deliver relatable and relevant narratives while driving awareness for TATA CLiQ. The multi-film campaign focuses on the four leading categories of the season – ACs & Fridges in Home Appliances and Florals & Reds in Fashion.

Kishore Mardikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata CLiQ said: "Using a never seen before pair of Karan & Twinkle provided a clear differentiation for the brand. The witty banter between the duo will surely keep the audience engaged and entertained."

Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, Chief Creative Officers, Mullen Lintas said: "In the CLiQ summer campaign, we see a celebrity pair that stands out from the usual couple chemistry we see in advertising. Having BFF's roasting each other, the brand gets scale and flavour to stand out from the competition. Keeping 15 secs as a format a snackable content with banter between the endorsers, we borrowed from their real-life chemistry and made the category the 3rd character in their conversation. The intent is to “CLiQ” with the TG the brand is targeting, by standing out with this tonality, pushed to make it savage and in turn make CLiQ an upgrade story, the urgency to get with it. The communication has a distinct look and language, we in fact brought the hyper-real sitcom vibe to the communication and we are very excited with the chatter about all these elements that make the campaign."

