Kiara Advani is 'unstoppable modern woman' for Stayfree
The brand has launched an integrated marketing campaign with tagline ‘Din tumhare saath chalega’
Stayfree has roped in actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador and the face of its latest campaign for Stayfree Secure XL pads.
In its latest marketing campaign designed by DDB Mudra for Stayfree Secure XL, Kiara represents the hustle and can-do spirit of women entrepreneurs who are confident with ambitions, who need day-long protection and comfort, making Stayfree Secure XL with its 12 hours leakage protection her preferred choice.
Commenting on her association with Stayfree, Kiara Advani said, "Modern women today are unstoppable and I truly believe nothing could bog down the spirit, determination and courage of today’s woman. I am glad to become the new face of Stayfree and represent this iconic brand that strives to help millions of young girls and women fulfill their aspirations, free from the fear, shame and discomfort associated with periods. Stayfree Secure XL offers comfort and long-lasting protection up to 12 hours enabling women to live to their lives to the fullest potential, without letting anything come between their dreams. I am proud to be a part of this empowering campaign that celebrates the can-do spirit of young women.”
Speaking on the new campaign, Manoj Gadgil, Vice President, Marketing and Essential Health BU Head, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health said, “Stayfree has always celebrated the spirit and strength of young women. With Stayfree XL’s latest campaign ‘Din tumhare saath chalega’, the brand empowers women to fulfil their dreams and aspirations by leading life on their terms, so their day marches to their beat. We are delighted to onboard Kiara Advani as part of Stayfree family. She represents the aspirational young women of today’s generation. Through our association with Kiara Advani, we aim to accelerate the brand’s mission of empowering women to seize every moment, pursue their dreams, and not miss on any opportunity, even during their periods.”
Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “We’ve all heard the adage - too much to do, too little time. There’s no generation that’s felt it more than the youth of today. Stayfree believes that every girl should have total control over their time and what they want to do with it… even when she’s on her period. In Kiara, we have the perfect person to deliver this message. She too does it all and is someone that girls of today look up to.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
How Swiggy’s ‘Wrong Address’ struck the right chords with netizens
The brand team and the creative agency behind Swiggy’s Valentine’s Day campaign walk us through the insights and execution process
By Simran Sabherwal & Ritika Raj | Feb 23, 2023 12:56 PM | 6 min read
This Valentine's Day in the midst of every brand proclaiming unrequited love, one brand’s film stood out and garnered a lot of brand love for its viral digital film, ‘Wrong Address’ - which highlighted how entrenched Swiggy is in people's lives and memories with the film showcasing how life and relationships evolves through a simple application. With ‘Parisian Love’ being a strong influence, the film introduces its protagonist Aashna in a new city craving for ‘Gharwali chicken curry’ delivered to her ‘Bangalore Home’. Enter Raghav, who accidentally puts in her address to have his Swiggy order delivered. From there the film takes the viewer through the journey of the young couple’s love story shown through the app’s UI and the usage of various Swiggy services – such as the quick commerce service Instamart, Dineout, Genie, to the usage of special instruction and even the possibility of modifying addresses on the app. To know more about the campaign exchange4media got in touch with team Swiggy and its creative agency behind this clutter-breaking film, Talented.
The Brief:
For brand Swiggy, the objective was clear – highlighting the convenience that Swiggy offers and its role in the everyday lives of its users. According to Ashish Lingamneni, VP - Marketing, Swiggy, “Swiggy’s vision is to provide unparalleled convenience for urban consumers and we keep looking for opportunities on how we can find stories which can help us breathe life into that vision. Occasions like Valentine’s Day give us an opportunity to tell a slightly larger story on the role that Swiggy is playing in urban citizens’ lives.” Adds Sneha John, Director, Brand Marketing and Social, Swiggy, “Valentine's Day was the perfect occasion to highlight how Swiggy has become a part of people's lives and the role it plays in cementing relationships as well. We were clear that we wanted to showcase the entire ecosystem of what Swiggy does….The one-line brief we had - to tell the story of a relationship purely through the Swiggy User Interface (UI).”
Leveraging Insights
The clear and sharp brief helped the creative team – with the job being to make sure that the story was brought alive creatively and not just about innovating the format. With the task clearly set out, Pooja Manek, Founding Member & Creative, Talented Agency says that right from the initial stage a lot of time was spent in cracking the story plot. She says, “The fact that you're not showing people on the screen, the job of the dialogue and the SFX is just so much harder to make sure that you're not losing comprehension. Those intricacies were things that we actually got a lot of time and space to work on. While modern couples use Swiggy for its convenience, we wanted to work on how we can bring a convenience app into the sphere of romance and love, and actually build a stature of thoughtfulness, meaningfulness and effort.” This focus on the build-up of romance is highlighted in sequences which show Aashana and Raghav putting in effort in their relationship either by sending over home-cooked food or adding special instructions on a Swiggy order. These acts of love may seem like an easy thing to do considering the convenience the app provides, but these gestures also reflect the effort and thoughtfulness exhibited by the protagonists in this meaningful relationship. Adds Manek, “We treated Wrong Address as a film and not an ad. Swiggy is a very secure brand and it took a backseat in the love story and let the characters take centre stage.”
For Malvika Thirani, Creative, Talented agency - who wrote the script - ‘Wrong Address’ was an opportunity to experiment creatively. She says, “The premise that the film will be a North Indian-South Indian love story was dead strong from the get-go. Coming to other insights such as chicken soup or deodorant being misspelt, came about organically. Sending someone chicken soup when they are unwell is universal and Raghav’s dialogues come from a place of actual love and concern. The film was a mix of simple, easy-to-understand visuals with caring dialogues, which tied the entire film and the insights landed well because of that.”
While Swiggy emerges as the enabler in the love story, the challenge was to ensure that the story stands out as a memorable film and not just as a Swiggy advertisement. Nabil Kureshi, Creative Producer, Talented agency says, “While we had to relate a brand story and Swiggy’s role in the relationship, the story of the two protagonists was at the core as we were fighting for Aashna and Raghav. What would they do? Why would they do something? What is their motivation? We all felt strongly for the characters and were rooting for them. This shone through each of the sequences. The way sequences were cut from the script, we had to be brutal in that regard but overall it was a collaborative process.”
Another key insight identified was the addresses that are added in the Swiggy app over time. Lingamneni says, “Many people we spoke to had old addresses on Swiggy and this was an interesting starting point as this was saying that in the modern world, your history of romance is actually present in your Swiggy app. We caught the insight of addresses reflecting your relationship history at some point and wanted to try and bring that alive.”
A large part of the success of the brand film could be attributed to the relatability factor. Bala Padmanabhan, Brand Strategist, Talented Agency adds, “All the little moments that you see in these films are actually based on true events and this is reflected in the reception. People do delete addresses or add a note or communicate with their delivery partner. These little moments through Swiggy UI elevate the experience of the film. It's a visual storytelling format and the production work on sound design also elevates what we were trying to say.” John concurs, “The reason why it's travelling so well is that it resonates with many – for example, migrants to the big city who are missing their Gharwali Dal or chicken, curry, etc are parts of the film that is relatable to many and even to modern couples in modern relationships.”
The Metrics
Reach - 9,080,383
Overall engagement - 71k+
ER - 0.78%
YT Overall views 1.3M, just in 2 days.
Avg % view: 71%
Engagement: 1500+ shares, 150 comments, 900 likes
Team Behind The Campaign
Ashish Lingamneni: VP, Marketing, Swiggy
Sneha John: Director, Brand Marketing and Social, Swiggy.
Bala Padmanabhan: Brand Strategist, Talented agency
Malvika Thirani: Creative, Talented agency
Nabil Kureshi: Creative Producer, Talented agency
Pooja Manek: Founding member and Creative, Talented agency
View this post on Instagram
Production House: Chocolate Films
Producer: Richa Krishna Lal
Directors: Rohan Shetty & Sanjana Krishnan
Music by: Rohan Shetty
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India Brand Conclave back on ground after 3 years
To be held on 28th February 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 9:16 AM | 3 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
Apart from astute leaders taking the centre stage at the India Brand Conclave to deliver keynote and valedictory addresses, the conference will also have many seasoned experts sharing their insights around the central theme.
In a speaker session, Mrunmay Mehta, Chief Operating Officer, WOW Skin Science will be sharing his experience of Building the brand WOW as a one-stop destination for all health, grooming and beauty needs and how the brand manages to stand apart from the competition in a highly competitive beauty and wellness category. Mehta will take us through the journey of building a brand that stands tall today and also how it looks at becoming a brand that will strive through the test of time through agility and flexibility.
Brand marketing is focused on building awareness and creating an emotional connection with the customer. While on the other hand, Performance marketing is focused on generating leads and sales. Representing a publisher-driven brand-safe advertising solution, Siddharth Kasturi, Senior Growth Manager, Admattic will share insights on how more and more brands are adopting performance marketing strategies for scaling performance and creative excellence. Kasturi will speak on ‘Performance Branding: A paradigm shift’.
In today’s world led by the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard, brands that are shying away from using AI for advertising are at a continuous competitive disadvantage. Most advertisers are already using AI to identify and segment audiences, build ad creative, test ads, improve ad performance, and optimize spend—all automatically, in real-time, at scale. To take us through the enormous opportunities that can emerge by marrying Human creativity and AI, Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepper Content will speak on ‘The Power of Human + AI: How Brands Can Win at Marketing’.
The lineup and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
For More Details, Visit:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/
To attend the conference, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/register
Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:
chandrakant@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wavemaker India launches specialised D2C offering
The agency has been already aiding brands like MTR Foods, Nokia and L’Oréal under the new service
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 1:37 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India, the most-awarded media agency from GroupM, has today announced the launch of its specialised Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) practice to help brands implement, navigate and grow better. Wavemaker is already working with brands like MTR Foods, Nokia, L’Oréal and many more.
As a part of the mandate, Wavemaker will consult and implement its end-to-end solution toolkit for brands to simplify strategy and deployment for the many moving parts of a D2C channel. It will help clients with their technology stack, design the customer experiences, setup a growth platform and design and manage the entire fulfilment infrastructure.
Wavemaker’s modular approach will also allow brands to only pick specific solutions that they wish to optimise for. Additionally, Wavemaker will also launch a separate program that will work with D2C start-ups to help scale demand and operations.
Speaking on the launch of this specialised unit, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are committed in creating solutions which offer unparalleled growth to our brands and partners. We have been investing and building this capability for a few years now. Launching the D2C practice marks the expansion of our digital and E-Commerce offerings and is a step toward providing focussed solutions for brands who are to manage their value proposition and value chain.”
The practice will be part of Wavemaker’s overall e-commerce and precision practice.
Commenting on the expansion of its digital services, Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Wavemaker India said, “We have seen a lot of brands wanting to build a direct connection with their consumers. Consumers too are looking for a closer relationship with brands making it important for D2C marketers to adapt and stay relevant in the game. Our D2C practice will help marketers plan better and tailor their offerings to better suit their customers’.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jacqueline Fernandez is the brand ambassador of FairPlay
The actor has expressed her excitement about the association, saying that responsible gaming can be thrilling
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 12:31 PM | 1 min read
Bollywood celebrity actress Jacqueline Fernandez has now hopped onto the brand ambassador bandwagon for FairPlay. A FairPlay spokesperson said, “we’re excited to have Jacqueline onboard. Team FairPlay believes that this association will bring out the best in both parties and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Jacqueline.”
Having garnered the love of millions in her over a decade-long career in Bollywood, Jacqueline has
always been known and loved for her contagious zeal and enthusiasm. The adrenaline rush that pumps through a gamer in a casino or an exciting sports match is well represented by Jacqueline’s fun-spirited personality. “I’m excited to represent FairPlay” Jacqueline said. “I believe that responsible gaming can be thrilling and exciting to say the least and FairPlay is the best in the game!”
"Jacqueline has since her debut made her mark in the industry. The gaming world is one where the possibilities are endless and needless to say, thrilling. Jacqueline brings to the brand a face that suits the personality that both her and FairPlay can carry individually and as a team. A leading Bollywood actress and a leader in the online gaming industry- FairPlay is definitely a partnership to watch out for," said the company.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India Brand Conclave: Industry leaders to share success stories
Back with the on-ground edition after three years, the conclave will be held on February 28, 2023, in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 8:48 AM | 3 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February 2023 in Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
Be it Reliance Smart, Reliance Trends or Jio Mart, the mention of the retail chain segment in India is incomplete without mentioning the retail brands of Reliance Group. Since its inception in 2006, Reliance Retail has grown to become India’s largest retailer delivering superior value to its customers, suppliers and shareholders. The nationwide network of retail outlets delivers a world-class shopping environment and unmatched customer experience powered by state-of-the-art technology and seamless supply-chain infrastructure. Sharing Insights on ‘Celebrating Choice: Delighting With Experience, Availability & Value’, ASHWIN KHASGIWALA, Group Chief Operations Controller, Reliance Retail will deliver the keynote address at the India Brand Conclave.
A key fireside chat at the conference will witness another prolific leader who needs no introduction - Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur, in conversation with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media group and BW Businessworld. A brand as iconic as Dabur has been around for 138 years and has grown from a family business with humble beginnings to a transnational enterprise with products in over 120 countries across the globe. Today, Dabur India has a portfolio of over 250 Herbal and Ayurvedic products. The brand is dedicated to the Health & Well-Being of every Household and the mission is set - to make Ayurveda relevant for the new generation. At the conference, Burman will talk about the Dabur journey and how it marries traditional Ayurveda with modern-day science.
The valedictory speaker at the conference is a leader who needs no introduction – astute marketer and best-selling author, Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian at Tata Sons. During his career spanning over 34 years with the Tata Group, Bhat has held several senior roles. He has played a key role in the launch and nurturing of many iconic brands of the Tata Group, such as Titan, Fastrack, Tanishq and Tata Tea. He also played a key role in the successful turnaround of the jewellery business, and in the milestone acquisition of Tetley. Bhat will talk about how the Tata brand has evolved over the years with a strong community-centric approach to business and adapted to changing consumer trends due to its spirit of pioneering and excellence. He will also talk about future-proofing brands and building a sustainable brand in the context of the Tata brand
The line-up and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
For More Details, Visit:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/
To attend the conference, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/register
Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:
chandrakant@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar performs Bharatnatyam on a Samsonite bag
The video was a part of the luggage brand's promotional activities with the dancer as an extension of the ‘Tested like Samsonite’ campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 4:45 PM | 2 min read
There are many ways to test a suitcase for its strength and durability, but would you consider dancing on it? Dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar took her social media followers by surprise by sharing a video in which she performs some energetic Bharatnatyam moves on a Samsonite suitcase. The Instagram video was a part of the luggage brand's promotional activities with the dancer as an extension of the ‘Tested like Samsonite’ campaign, showcasing the tenacity of Samsonite's bags.
She shared: "As a Bharatnatyam artist, I performed on stages all over the world, each one shaping my art and defining me as a performer. But today, I am thrilled to take on Samsonite bags as my stage." "These bags are built to withstand an incredible amount of pressure - up to 290 kgs - and endure intense impacts, thanks to rigourous overload and impact tests."
View this post on Instagram
According to the brand, ‘Tested like Samsonite’ is a campaign that seeks to create common ground with individuals that have come face to face with the various adversities of life and is a testament to those who chose to rise back up and face the challenges with confidence and valour. The recent ad films for the campaign featured Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh and Mithali Raj. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign also highlights the common characteristic, just like its range of products that undergo the toughest strength and durability tests before they are considered worthy for the end user, to ensure the highest quality standards.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Stay alert, stay cyber smart, says KreditBee in new fraud-awareness campaign
The 40-day-long integrated campaign includes digital amplification of ads and creatives across social media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 3:47 PM | 2 min read
Fintech platform KreditBee today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’. The campaign aims to raise awareness about online fraud and encourage individuals to follow safe practices while transacting digitally.
The videos in the campaign revolve around an elderly couple having discussions around the various modus operandi used by cyber frauds to dupe individuals. It explains the tactics used by scammers wherein individuals compromise their CVV or other personal details, and fall prey to fake apps and fake collection agents, among others.
The ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign is targeted towards all the citizens of the country that carry out digital transactions. It will help motivate citizens to stay vigilant by keeping them informed about how to detect cyber fraud attempts and stay safe.
Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee said, "With the rise in adoption of digital payments and banking, there has been a huge spike in online fraud in the last few years. In order to address this problem, the ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign will guide individuals to transact in a safe and secure manner. As one of the leading digital lenders, it is our endeavour to educate customers against such unscrupulous activities and work towards achieving freedom from cyber fraud.”
The 40-day long integrated campaign includes digital amplification of ads and creatives across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. It will be leveraged via teaser posts, films, contests, and more.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube