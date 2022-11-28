All eyes are on Kiara Advani in this Aqualens ad

Aqualens.in has announced Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. Kiara will be featured as part of the brand’s marketing campaigns that will run across print, TV, and digital channels.



The strategic partnership is aimed at roping in new audiences through Kiara Advani’s growing popularity and social influence. In today’s day and age, when beauty trends are gaining on consumers by the second, the need for convenient, high-quality & fashionable accessories is at an all-time high.



To support this need and spontaneous energy in Gen Z and millennials, Aqualens offers a premium range of clear and color contact lenses for instant and impactful makeovers.



Commenting on the association, Superstar Kiara Advani says, "With the current times and trends, the need for convenient, high-quality, and fashion-forward lenses are becoming more and more apparent. With Lenskart being a household name that checks off all three criteria, Aqualens products are sure to amplify your look instantly and ensure all eyes are on you. By onboarding as its brand ambassador, I am elated to be a part of their campaign that makes fashion and comfort so accessible, as they advance to becoming a globally celebrated eyewear brand. From an array of styles and high-quality contact lenses that instantly amplify your look, the eye-conic accessory label, Lenskart (Aqualens) is on its way to fostering eye products that aren't just functional but also en-vogue."



Adding on the partnership, Peyush Bansal, CEO & Founder of Lenskart, says, “Kiara Advani is a talented and critically acclaimed actress. We are elated to have her on board as the new face of our in-house & exclusive contact lens brand - Aqualens. We are drawn to her effortless and inspirational style statements that are sure to echo what the brand stands for - an effortless transformation that leaves an impact. It is exciting to see this partnership and the brand forefront towards the next big step.”



Indranil Chakravarty, Chief Business Officer, Aqualens, says “We are absolutely ecstatic. Kiara Advani is a versatile actress. Her personality shines through her authenticity and she has an unparalleled style that is fun and glamorous. These qualities fit perfectly with our brand values. We are sure this association will help us penetrate deeper markets. It is all the more relevant now as contact lenses are gaining the hype they deserve.”



Adding to the excitement, Prasun Dubey, Business Head, Aqualens, says “Kiara Advani is a remarkably talented actress and the fresh, new face that every Indian girl relates to. Her originality and acclaimed fashion sense speak volumes to consumers. We are thrilled about this association and aim to engage the new generation in a better manner. This is a new step in the journey of making contact lenses an essential, unskippable part of a consumer’s everyday makeup regime. Kiara is the perfect person to talk about this

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)