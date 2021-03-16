Kiara Advani, Bani J, Raja Kumari star in boAt's all-new video for TRebel range

boAt believes it’s time to go beyond the 'women-can-run the-show' conversations and enable women to explore more, celebrate her individuality, and live unrestrained. Drawing strength from its brand values, boAt is celebrating the rebel within a woman and has come up with a new collection of audio products for them. There's a shift from women being told what to do, to them writing their own rules, it said.

The campaign designed and conceptualised by Digitas, to introduce the all-new TRebel range, begun with the rapper and boAthead, Raja Kumari writing the “Rebel anthem” which was then made into a music video “I Am A Rebel song” in association with Universal Studios and Mass Appeal featuring Kiara Advani, Bani J, Raja Kumari and other rebellious girls who have killed it in their domains. The song also features Sanicca Patil (MMA fighter), DurgaDawde (LGBTQ+ activist), girls from The Famous Crew(dance troop) amongst others.

Taking its rebellious attitude a step ahead, the brand embarked the occasion of International Women’s Day on its Twitter handle and took a stand on women being victim to a lot of sleazy messages on social media and helped the girls hit it back with #RebelRepliesOnly.

Speaking on the launch, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt said: “We at boAt, feel that women deserve a specific range of products, that cater to them. They deserve an experience, designed to perfection both in terms of aesthetics and quality.”

Siya Wadhawan, Brand Manager, boAt added, ‘Being a female myself, I have witnessed that there is a strong urge in us, to explore more and celebrate our individuality. What’s better than having a vibrant range of audio-wear that is specifically designed to match up to our needs of flaunt-worthy designs and cutting edge technology? Digitas has been our partner for this campaign, enabling us deliver the right message, to the right set of audience.”

Emphasising on the thought process and the idea behind the initiative, Sonia Khurana, COO - Digitas India added: “Spirit-sappers swarm the internet in these times. boAt’s TRebel, the new feisty collection for women, provided the perfect backdrop to highlight the spirit that makes up boatheads – to not be mute but to stand-up, have a voice, and push back in style. The TRebelAnthem and the #RebelRepliesOnly activation on IWD are just the first-of-many opportunities to showcase what the brand believes in. We’re so excited about the great partnership with boAt and what’s to come”.

Adding to this, Mark Mcdonald, Executive Vice President & Head of Creative, Digitas India said: “Being a rebel isn’t just about making a fashion statement or sporting a certain look, it’s a way of life. One that expresses your individuality and shows who you truly are. And there’s no reason why women should be held back from doing so or held to a different standard. boAt’s new TRebel collection of audio products designed specifically for woman, is the perfect way to celebrate all that’s amazing about the rebels amongst us. Working with Raja Kumari and an all-woman collaborative of amazing female personalities was the perfect way for boAt to create an ode to all the rebels out there”.

