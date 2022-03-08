Kaya marks International Women's Day with its #WhatWomenWant campaign

Skincare brand Kaya has launched its latest digital campaign- #WhatWomenWant for International Women’s Day. Punctuated by this new purpose-fuelled mantra, "Beautiful is You”, the brand, the campaign aims to celebrate women exactly the way they want to be celebrated.

The brand film saw influencers like Nauheed Cyrusi, Siddhi Mehta, Rajshree Sawant, Diksha Chutani and Mehak J who gave answers that were sassy, a tad quirky, eliciting knowing glances and unknowing head nods from other women; mocking stereotypes and prejudices, while describing what women actually want and enjoy.

Over 85% of Kaya’s team comprises of women. In line with this differentiated static when organisations worldwide are moving towards a diversity agenda, Kaya has been walking the talk by hiring women in every department, including the senior leadership team to every department at every level of the organisation’s mix. The brand truly believes that one should be celebrated for their unique choices and empowered with opportunities to do want what they want, without being judged for the same.

Through this campaign Kaya is celebrating women clearly through their lens only, which is how it should be! This International Women’s Day, Kaya asked women #WhatWomenWant to showcase proudly the fabulousness of what women really expect.

Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, VP and Head of Marketing, Kaya said, “Kaya believes and respects that each individual knows their beauty desires best and must be empowered with free will free to fulfill each of those in the way you personally best deem fit because you know best! This International Women’s Day we wanted to celebrate these beautiful women and give them a platform to be candid and share what women are truly seeking, deeply thinking and really expecting. The answers were super unfiltered and candid and we absolutely loved it as that is the true essence of Kaya – a culture of you do you. Our campaign #WhatWomenWant calls for a celebration of this uniqueness and gorgeousness. The digital campaign can be viewed here.

