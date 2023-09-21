Nishant Nayyar joins Kaya as VP and Head of Marketing
Nayyar was earlier Head of Marketing at Narayana Health
Nishant Nayyar has joined Kaya Limited as Vice President and Head of Marketing. He has shared the information on his LinkedIn profile.
“Super stoked to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President and Head of Marketing at Kaya Limited!,” he wrote.
Nayyar was earlier the Head of Marketing at Narayana Health. He joined the company in November 2021. Before joining Narayana, Nayyar was with DayToDay Health.
In the past, he has worked with Credihealth and Pearl Academy.
Chandrahas Shetty appointed Head of Demand - India at Magnite
He was earlier with MediaMath as Director-Partnerships
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 9:58 AM | 1 min read
Chandrahas Shetty has been appointed as the Head of Demand, India at Magnite.
In a LinkedIn post, he wrote: I am thrilled to announce that I've embarked on a new journey as Demand Facilitation Lead, India at Magnite!
The past two months have been filled with incredible opportunities, and I'm deeply grateful for the unwavering support and encouragement I've received from all of you.
I'm incredibly excited to be part of the dynamic Magnite family and want to express my heartfelt thanks to Priyanka Bajaj and Gavin Buxton for their trust and support.
He was earlier with MediaMath as Director-Partnerships.
Shetty has years of experience in digital advertising.
He was earlier Senior Client Partner with Oracle and was Agency Head - IPG, DAN & Omnicom at Hotstar.
Arjun Mohan named BYJU’S India CEO as Mrinal Mohit exits
This is Mohan's second stint with BYJU'S
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 9:07 AM | 1 min read
Edtech company BYJU’S has appointed Arjun Mohan as its new Chief Executive Officer (India) as incumbent Mrinal Mohit stepped down after close to a decade with the company.
Mohan was previously the Chief Business Officer at BYJU’S who left to join UpGrad India as its CEO. He spent six months working as a consultant for edtech companies before rejoining BYJU’S as its CEO.
In a mail to the employees, Byju Raveendran reportedly announced the news of Mohan’s return to the company and Mohit’s departure.
The developments come at a time when the edtech company is beleaguered by employee layoffs, lender commitments and a liquidity crisis.
Mohan replaces Mohit in a “well-defined transition plan,” said Raveendran’s mail to the employees, adding that the company is committed to its sustainable expansion “amidst transformational changes for an exciting new phase.”
Liberty General Insurance appoints Parag Ved as Director & CEO Designate
Prior to joining Liberty, he was the President of consumer Lines at Tata AIG General Insurance
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 7:05 PM | 3 min read
Liberty General Insurance has announced the appointment of Parag Ved as its Director & CEO Designate, effective from September 20, 2023. Prior to joining Liberty, he was the President of consumer Lines at Tata AIG General Insurance.
In a career that has spanned over 24 distinguished years, Mr. Ved has dedicated almost two decades exclusively to the insurance industry, holding senior leadership roles in prestigious organizations including ICICI Lombard General Insurance. Known for his dedication to innovation and excellence and his expertise in managing various strategic channels, Mr. Ved has showcased his prowess in the General Insurance industry.
Ved's trajectory in the insurance sector has showcased his ability to drive sustainable growth by innovating and tailoring products to the unique demands of the Indian market. His tenure with industry stalwarts amply demonstrates his proficiency and efficacy in managing diverse strategic channels.
Ved holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from K.J Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai, and a master’s in management from SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).
Welcoming the new Director & CEO designate, Defne Turkes, President – Asia Retail Markets, Liberty Mutual Insurance, said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Parag Ved to Liberty General Insurance. His vast experience, coupled with his visionary approach, positions him uniquely to lead the future of Liberty General Insurance in India. His inclusion not only marks the dawn of an exciting new chapter but also reinforces our unwavering dedication to offering top-tier insurance solutions to our customers. We look forward to his contributions and innovations that will certainly propel the company to newer heights and achieve sustainable profitable growth."
Commenting on his appointment, Parag Ved, Director & CEO designate, Liberty General Insurance said, “Over the last few years Liberty has carved a niche for itself, and it is indeed a privilege to lead the organization, especially in the given interesting times and evolving insurance landscape. As the industry undergoes rapid transformations, my focus will be on harnessing innovation, reinforcing operational efficiency, and optimizing stakeholder engagement. Further, leveraging a data-driven approach would emphasize continually refining and expanding the product offerings to align with customer needs and industry standards. I am looking forward to working closely with the team. Together, I believe we can make a significant contribution towards taking Liberty to new heights. As we progress, the commitment remains unyielding to also align strategies and operations with the regulator's goal of achieving widespread insurance coverage across the nation by 2047”.
Ved takes on the role following the retirement of Roopam Asthana, who was instrumental in establishing Liberty’s business operations in India. Under Asthana’s visionary leadership for over a decade, the company thrived and has set significant industry benchmarks.
Laqshya Media elevates Amarjeet Singh Hudda to COO
Yuvrraj Agarwaal promoted to Chief Strategy Officer and Satyabrata Das to be Chief Alliance Officer
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 1:46 PM | 1 min read
Laqshya Media Group has announced significant leadership changes. Amarjeet Singh Hudda has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Laqshya Media Limited to manage the Laqshya Solutions and Laqshya Assets businesses.
Hudda was working as COO for Laqshya Solutions. His journey with the company dates back to 2005.
Yuvrraj Agarwaal who has over 24 years of experience in the Media and Advertising sector has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer. He initially joined Laqshya as the group’s National Head (New Initiatives).
Furthermore, Satyabrata Das, a veteran and former Strategic Alliance Specialist, has been promoted to Chief Alliance Officer. He has three decades of experience and is known for building strong marketing communities.
“We are proud to announce the well-deserved promotions of Amarjeet Singh Hudda, Yuvrraj Agarwaal, and Satyabrata Das. Their dedication, experience, and leadership will be instrumental in propelling Laqshya Media Group to new heights of success,” stated Atul Shrivastava, CEO of Laqshya Media Group.
Manoj Mathan named CEO of Radio Mango
Mathan joins after a 15-year stint with Mirchi
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 11:44 AM | 1 min read
Manoj Mathan has been appointed as the CEO of Malayala Manorama's Radio Mango.
On LinkedIn, he wrote about his new role, saying: I would like to thank Amit Mathew and Suresh Pillai for their support during the recruitment process and for trusting me with this huge responsibility.
I would also like to again thank all my former bosses, mentors, and colleagues from Mirchi as well as all my well wishers for their invaluable contributions to my career and personal growth.
I am eager to meet my new colleagues, learn from all the stakeholders of the business and to build new, strong relationships whilst also ensuring Radio Mango scales new heights.
Prior to this, Mathan was associated with Mirchi for over 15 years.
He stepped down as Mirchi's EVP & Head Of International Business in August.
Mathan has two decades of experience in Business and Operations Management, Sales, Marketing, People Management, Content Strategy, Creation, and Management, especially in the four southern regional languages.
Avyan Global brings Rahul Welde as partner and advisor
Welde will help the company in international expansion and further forays into digital services
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Avyan Global has roped in Rahul Welde as partner and advisor.
London-based Welde has been brought to work on international expansion of the company and make further forays into digital services, stated a press release.
Commenting on the appointment, Vishnu Mohan, founder and chairman of Avyan Global, said, “Rahul is one of the most respected and accomplished marketers in the industry and we are grateful to have him on our board of advisers as we kickstart our international expansion. It's early days but we have big ambitions for Avyan Global.”
Welde said, “I have been following Avyan’s growth trajectory with interest and am excited to be part of their journey. I am impressed by Avyan’s ambitions and game plan to build a compelling proposition. Having known Vishnu for several years, partnering Avyan has been an easy decision.”
Mustufa Arsiwalla moves on as CMO of Britannia Bel Foods
Arsiwalla was with the company for four years
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 5:12 PM | 2 min read
Mustufa Arsiwalla has announced his decision to move on as the CMO of Britannia Bel Foods.
He wrote a lengthy note on LinkedIn to announce his departure: "Saying Goodbye to an Amazing 4-Year Journey. In just few days, I'll be closing the chapter on my incredible 4-year journey with #Bel/#Britannia Bel foods. It's been a truly enriching experience, filled with growth, learning, celebrations, and enough creamy cheese to fill a swimming pool! ?☕ But now, it's time for me to spread my wings and see if the grass is indeed greener on the other side of the office cubicle. Taking on the challenge of building an emerging brand in India has required a shift in mind-set—adapting the "frugal start up" playbook and challenging traditional approaches. These years with #Bel have been nothing short of transformative. I leave with invaluable experiences, a strong sense of purpose, and the resilience to conquer challenges. Thanks to all the external partners for their support and collaboration.
Cheers to all at for making this journey unforgettable."
Britannia Bel Foods is a joint venture between Britannia and French dairy company Bel SA. The JV sells The Laughing Cow brand of cheese in India.
As the CMO, he led the company’s marketing function, including portfolio and brand strategy, activation, integrated comms and innovation.
Arsiwalla is a seasoned marketing veteran who has worked across consumer goods categories such as food, beverages and personal care products.
He was previously the Head of Marketing at Bel and was associated with Ferrero for over five years. The Stanford-educated exec also worked for Cavinkare and Elder Health Care.
