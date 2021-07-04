Karan Johar, Zakir Khan trade places in new Britannia Good Day campaign

The campaign is centred on the element of surprise by having entertainment gurus in completely unexpected avatar

Britannia Industries Limited has roped in entertainers for their new campaign. The campaign features Karan Johar and Zakir Khan who hilariously trade places.

The brand roped in key influencers including the Tollywood director Gautham Menon, Karan Johar, Udit Narayan, Baba Sehgal and south Indian entertainer RJ Balaji. Each with their distinctive styles and nuances surprises the audience in a never-seen-before avatar.

"Each with their distinctive styles and nuances surprises the audience in a never-seen-before avatar! While we are all comfortable with Karan Johar in his eloquent element and Zakir Khan in his typical persona, this campaign sure has a splendid surprise planned for us all," says the company.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)