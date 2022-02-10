Josh enables Kerala brands to build personalised & relatable engagement

With a strong understanding of the short-form content requirements of local language users, short-video app Josh has been transcending the boundaries of language and offering brands a unique proposition to engage with their audiences in an authentic manner through immersive formats. A case in point is Kerala – a market with marked success for the platform. Josh has 139 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) and 68 million Daily Active Users (DAUs).

Josh’s journey in Kerala entails collaborations with government bodies and various brands that shows the power of short-video in enabling meaningful and effective communication between brands and consumers. Working with local creators to offer hyperlocal solutions to local brands in the local language, Josh enabled brands in Kerala to engage with their consumers in an authentic, personalised and relatable manner– hence delivering deeper impact.

Partnering with South Indian jewellery brand Joyalukkas to highlight the charm of their exquisite bridal jewellery line, Josh launched the #BridesOfJoyalukkas campaign on their platform. Meeting the high-asthetic video requirements to do justice to the elegance of the jewellery, a variety of videos were created on the app from product shoots to full jewellery looks with multiple South Indian celebrities such as Ashu Reddy, Laxmi Reddy, Hasini Reddy.

The campaign received a massive response with the creation of more than 530 videos, garnering 64 million views. Speaking on the success of the campaign Anish Varghese, Deputy General Manager of Marketing, Joyalukkas said, “Capturing the beauty and elegance of our exquisite jewellery line within just 60 seconds by working with Josh on the #BridesOfJoyalukkas campaign has been an eye-opening experience into the effectiveness of short-form content in delivering our brand’s message. We are truly pleased with the quality of content generated and excellent results garnered.”

Josh also worked with the Kerala Tourism department with an aim of promoting Kerala as the go-to holiday destination. Josh also collaborated with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), to popularise the two recently constructed flyovers. wherein it ran the state’s first branded campaign #UnlockTheBridges on the platform roping in popular influencers like the Malayali creator Fukru.

Josh has also collaborated with local retail brands like Ajmal Bismi, a retail enterprise, to translate their in-store experience online, and promote the launch of their two new stores and their in-store features and facilities via the platform. Josh also collaborated with myG, an electronics retailer, to celebrate the launch of their 100th store in Kerala. With a customised branded filter, a Malayalam soundboard and the best Malayalam influencers, the #myGHappy100stores campaign was a resounding success.

Speaking on the nature and scope of such partnerships, Rubeena Singh, Country Manager, Josh, said, “By leveraging the power of short-video to deliver effective hyperlocal solutions, Josh has helped brands across Kerala engage more meaningfully with their audiences. A testimony to the growing importance of understanding our audiences better, when brands engage with their audiences keeping in mind the local context, they offer them a richer experience and are hence able to communicate with them effectively and authentically.”

