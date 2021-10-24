JKCement WallMaxX explains 'science of A.R.T.' with Chhutkau ji

The campaign has been conceptualized by Basic4 and brought to life by Fullmoon Productions

JKCement WallMaxX known for its, Deewarein Bol Uthengi tagline has released a new TVC titled, # ArtManeScience with its iconic brand protagonist, Chhutkau painter.

A partnership of over 12 years, Chhutkau painter has been associated with JKCementWallMaxX (formerly known as JK Wall Putty), to educate and bring awareness among painters and homeowners about the promise of beautiful and durable walls. In the new TVC, # ArtManeScience , Chhutkau collaborates with world-renowned scientist Dr Bakshi, to educate the consumers about the A-R-T of Science that gives your walls world’s most long-lasting beauty.

The company clearly saw the need to reinforce the brand promise with tangible proof of the product’s superiority with the entry of some leading wall paint brands in the wall putty space. They realized that now is the time to shift from generalized claim of beautiful walls to specific Reason to Believe (RTB) driven campaign and communication. The incubation of the campaign idea came after an Abrasion Resistance Test which was conducted in their state-of-the-art lab. The team found out that the surface coated with JKCementWallMaxX Putty was virtually unaffected while an external force of abrasion was applied on it.

To consolidate the global leadership position of JKCementWallMaxX Wall Putty, by clearly defining the product advantages to prospective customers and loyal buyers.

To anchor on the popularity of our brand protagonist, Chhutkau Painter, and catch the TA’s attention and create a prominent brand recall with a captivating hook – ‘ART mane SCIENCE’.

In order to test the efficacy of the chosen ‘art mane science’ campaign thought, as also the credibility of the ART mnemonic, the company went in for a pan- India qualitative market research. The larger objective was to also gauge the current perception of both, painters and homeowners, about the product and its current + emerging competitive universe. While the brand’s attributes were already clearly understood by the audiences, what was hugely exciting, was the huge enthusiasm for ART as a credible brand promise. That sealed the deal for the new campaign idea!

The campaign has been conceptualized by Basic4 and brought to life by Fullmoon Productions.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Niranjan Mishra (Business Head, JK White Cement Business) said, “JKCementWallMaxX enjoys an indomitable position in the Wall Putty category in the World. With the entry of established paint players and many new entrants, it is important for us to constantly innovate and give consumers only best and world-class quality. Abrasion Resistant Technology, is a testimony to our product’s quality and through #ArtManeScience campaign, we will be able to communicate this unique value proposition across the country.”

Mr. Nitish Chopra (Head – Branding & Strategy, JK White Cement Business) said, “The fact that the idea ART Mane Science, actually stemmed from our product’s value proposition, was enough to convince us that campaign can be a success. Obviously, we also had an advantage to leverage the cult- like status of our brand protagonist, Chhutkau Painter, and catch the TA’s top-of-mind space, with the intriguing hook – ‘ART Mane SCIENCE’. But, what was particularly satisfying was the execution of this campaign – from the ART library set, to the modern contemporary track and the hard work put in by the entire team. It all made the TVC film more compelling and entertaining to watch.”

Primary-Home-owners, Secondary – painters/builders/ architects/ contractors/ owners of commercial properties.

A 360-degree media approach has been adopted

HSM News Channel & GEC in Television

Leading radio stations

OOH & on-ground activations

Digital- Social, Display, OTT, News & Publications

The campaign started on September 10th 2021

A critical mass was reached out through the #ArtManeScience campaign where the initial objective of awareness was fulfilled. 275+ Million core audience reached through HSM news. A target reach of 15 to 20% achieved through our regional television advertising. Radio activity ensured a combined listenership of 8+ million in select markets

The #ArtManeScience campaign has garnered over 20 million views and 42 million impressions with a 2X engagement than usual so far

