JKCement unveils new brand identity

The brand identity is in sync with the changing times while reflecting the company’s core values and a rich legacy of trust, the company said

JK Cement Ltd. has launched a new brand identity.

“Celebrating the surging success and paying tribute to the tremendous contribution of former Managing Director, Late Shri Yadupati Singhania, JK Cement Ltd. has launched a contemporary and forward looking corporate brand identity which is in sync with the changing times while strongly reflecting the company’s core values and a rich legacy of trust. The brand new avatar of JKCement was officially unveiled at a very special virtual event by Raghavpat Singhania - Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd, Madhavkrishna Singhania, Dy. MD and CEO, JK Cement Ltd. and A.K. Saraogi, Dy. MD and CFO, JK Cement Ltd,” the company said.

“Our new corporate identity is inspired by Shri Yadupati Singhaniaji’s vision, values and legacy. It is his vision that has propelled JKCement towards continuous growth and has made us an integral part of India’s growth story. Furthermore, at JKCement we have been on a journey of transformation that reflects in our focus on developing people, building strong brands, creating value for all stakeholders, diversification and digitization. We wanted to introduce a new logo that commemorates Yadupatiji’s memory and also represents our Organization’s vision for the future,” said Singhania.

Continuing on the growth map, the company has expanded and strengthened its production capacities, having already augmented the installed capacity by 4.2 million tonnes in the past 2 years, scripting a 40% growth. Owing to the growing demand of the wall putty segment, the company also augmented its production capacity by 3 LTPA at its wall putty unit in Katni, MP, making it the largest manufacturing plant of Wall Putty in India, the company said.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Madhavkrishna Singhania said, “In line with our growth aspirations we have announced the setting up of a green-ﬁeld integrated Grey Cement plant with a split grinding unit, having a capacity of 4 MnTPA in Panna, Madhya Pradesh with a total investment of Rs 2,970 Cr. This expansion will help us to meet our commitment to serve our customers in the best way possible and improve our footprint in the country. We have also successfully commissioned a new grey cement grinding unit of 0.7 MnTPA at Balasinor, strengthening our foundations in Gujarat. Also, we have retained and strengthened our position of being one of the Global leaders in White Cement and the largest producer of Wall Putty worldwide.”

“Late Yadupati Singhania ji firmly believed in building a responsible and sustainable business. At JKCement, we have always worked towards reducing our carbon footprint and have also made a shift to green-technology with focus on alternate fuels and raw materials and setting up of more solar, wind and waste heat recovery sources of energy generation. In this regard, we have also set-up Waste Heat Recovery power generators at our manufacturing units,” added Raghavpat Singhania, emphasizing on the company’s ESG initiatives.

