Jim Sarbh roped in as brand ambassador of MPL Poker

Mobile Premier League has roped in celebrated actor Jim Sarbh as its brand ambassador for MPL Poker. Following the announcement, the brand also rolled out a new campaign “Let’s Poker” highlighting what makes MPL Poker the biggest platform for the popular skill-based card game in India, surpassing more than 25 lakh users in a little over three years.

In the ad film, Sarbh introduces the audience to the distinct and diverse types of players of the poker world: a supporting cast of mind readers, risk takers, penny pinchers, overthinkers, rainmakers, and crushers and bluffers. It deftly puts the spotlight on the masters and grinders of the game and the mental prowess required to win in Poker.

“As a game of skill, Poker has steadily gained popularity in India and we are excited to team up with Jim Sarbh to take this to even more people across the country. Sarbh is a passionate player himself, and we can’t wait for other ardent lovers of poker to join India’s biggest poker family here at MPL,” said Manish Shrivastava, VP - Marketing, MPL.

Commenting on the association, Jim Sarbh said, “I am happy to announce my association with MPL Poker today. As a poker player myself, I have seen how this sport has grown significantly over the years and is now enjoyed by millions of players across the globe. In India, MPL has played an important role in promoting this ecosystem. I look forward to working closely with the brand as we open up more opportunities for people to showcase their skills with Poker. I can’t wait to start; let’s Poker!"

The poker arm of the gaming and esports major MPL is already well-known for its huge cash game leaderboards and tournaments worth INR 5 crore. It had earlier launched MPL Poker Academy working in concert with professional players and streamers like Dhaval Mudgal, Siddharth Karia, Parth Jain, Aniruddha Joshi and more, to help users at all levels to get familiar with the various nuances of poker, and hone their skills and strategies. It is home to content for beginners, intermediates, and advanced enthusiasts of the game. MPL last month also rolled out India’s first-ever multi-game Loss Protection policy that is aimed at safeguarding the interest of the players.

Let’s Poker is a 360-degree campaign, and will run on TV, print, digital channels and OOH. In addition to this, MPL Poker will also be seen as one of the associate sponsors of the India-New Zealand series broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)