JetSynthesys unveils new brand identity

New-age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys has unveiled a new logo to highlight its presence across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse. In a bid to be truly representative of the trending disruptions in the digital industry today, the #metaverse and the #multiverse, the logo revamp further cements the company’s core vision and mission since inception – to be a critical part of the digital lives of consumers across India and the world. The company has redesigned their logo by adding graphical representations of their various platforms across gaming and esports, entertainment, wellness & livelihood, thus indicating their strong presence in the digital ecosystem.

Speaking on the brand identity revamp, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys said, “At JetSynthesys, we are working towards building a digital ecosystem for our consumers, to be the one-stop solution for all their digital needs. JetSynthesys is built on innovation and new-age culture, representing the new-age economy, and hence, it was important for us to have a resonating identity. Whether it is gaming, esports, wellness, livelihoods, or entertainment, we are committed to delivering delightful moments to all our stakeholders. Together, all these experiences create the #JetVerse, indicating our strong presence in the digital universe. To keep up with trending disruptions, we decided to make this our first step to change as a company to fully capture the opportunities provided through the accelerated adoption of metaverse and multiverse. We hope it will create a stronger brand recall and appreciation for our value proposition amongst our partners and users.”

The new identity is aimed to connect with the digital natives at large and establish a brand recall in their minds, on how JetSynthesys has got all their digital needs covered under one single roof. Designed internally by JetSynthesys' creative team, the new logo represents the power of the digital world that lies in a billion eager hands, represented graphically via a creative narrative around how when a screen lights, it lights up eyes, igniting a new potential with a promise to excite, thrill, cheer, and delight.

With smartphones providing access to this delightful plethora of opportunities, JetSynthesys hopes to further pave the way in entertainment, engagement, and enrichment, through its best-in-class digital products and platforms who are category leaders in their own right. With this logo revamp, JetSynthesys strengthens its value proposition of not just being a digital company but the right company for a digital India.

