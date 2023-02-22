Jacqueline Fernandez is the brand ambassador of FairPlay

Bollywood celebrity actress Jacqueline Fernandez has now hopped onto the brand ambassador bandwagon for FairPlay. A FairPlay spokesperson said, “we’re excited to have Jacqueline onboard. Team FairPlay believes that this association will bring out the best in both parties and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Jacqueline.”

Having garnered the love of millions in her over a decade-long career in Bollywood, Jacqueline has

always been known and loved for her contagious zeal and enthusiasm. The adrenaline rush that pumps through a gamer in a casino or an exciting sports match is well represented by Jacqueline’s fun-spirited personality. “I’m excited to represent FairPlay” Jacqueline said. “I believe that responsible gaming can be thrilling and exciting to say the least and FairPlay is the best in the game!”

"Jacqueline has since her debut made her mark in the industry. The gaming world is one where the possibilities are endless and needless to say, thrilling. Jacqueline brings to the brand a face that suits the personality that both her and FairPlay can carry individually and as a team. A leading Bollywood actress and a leader in the online gaming industry- FairPlay is definitely a partnership to watch out for," said the company.

