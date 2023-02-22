Jacqueline Fernandez is the brand ambassador of FairPlay
The actor has expressed her excitement about the association, saying that responsible gaming an be thrilling
Bollywood celebrity actress Jacqueline Fernandez has now hopped onto the brand ambassador bandwagon for FairPlay. A FairPlay spokesperson said, “we’re excited to have Jacqueline onboard. Team FairPlay believes that this association will bring out the best in both parties and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Jacqueline.”
Having garnered the love of millions in her over a decade-long career in Bollywood, Jacqueline has
always been known and loved for her contagious zeal and enthusiasm. The adrenaline rush that pumps through a gamer in a casino or an exciting sports match is well represented by Jacqueline’s fun-spirited personality. “I’m excited to represent FairPlay” Jacqueline said. “I believe that responsible gaming can be thrilling and exciting to say the least and FairPlay is the best in the game!”
"Jacqueline has since her debut made her mark in the industry. The gaming world is one where the possibilities are endless and needless to say, thrilling. Jacqueline brings to the brand a face that suits the personality that both her and FairPlay can carry individually and as a team. A leading Bollywood actress and a leader in the online gaming industry- FairPlay is definitely a partnership to watch out for," said the company.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Stay alert, stay cyber smart, says KreditBee in new fraud-awareness campaign
The 40-day-long integrated campaign includes digital amplification of ads and creatives across social media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 3:47 PM | 2 min read
Fintech platform KreditBee today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’. The campaign aims to raise awareness about online fraud and encourage individuals to follow safe practices while transacting digitally.
The videos in the campaign revolve around an elderly couple having discussions around the various modus operandi used by cyber frauds to dupe individuals. It explains the tactics used by scammers wherein individuals compromise their CVV or other personal details, and fall prey to fake apps and fake collection agents, among others.
The ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign is targeted towards all the citizens of the country that carry out digital transactions. It will help motivate citizens to stay vigilant by keeping them informed about how to detect cyber fraud attempts and stay safe.
Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee said, "With the rise in adoption of digital payments and banking, there has been a huge spike in online fraud in the last few years. In order to address this problem, the ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign will guide individuals to transact in a safe and secure manner. As one of the leading digital lenders, it is our endeavour to educate customers against such unscrupulous activities and work towards achieving freedom from cyber fraud.”
The 40-day long integrated campaign includes digital amplification of ads and creatives across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. It will be leveraged via teaser posts, films, contests, and more.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Madhuri Dixit Nene is the brand ambassador of Illusion Zirconia
Illusion Zirconia is a new brand by Illusion Dental Lab that specialises in zirconia crowns and bridges
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 3:41 PM | 2 min read
Illusion Dental Lab has roped in ace Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador for Illusion Zirconia, the newest brand from the house of Illusion Dental Lab is formulated to primarily focus on Zirconia Crowns and Bridges.
Speaking about the appointment of the brand ambassador, Sameer Merchant, CEO of Illusion Aligners & Illusion Dental Lab, said, "We are acknowledged as one of the top pioneers and innovators in the dental sector and have always presented our consumers with long-term, consistent smile solutions. Therefore, we have introduced Illusion Zirconia to raise awareness among consumers about Zirconia crowns and bridges for dental treatments. We are excited to have Madhuri Dixit Nene as the face of the brand Illusion Zirconia. As adults require a dental crown and bridge treatment more than children or teenagers, the choice of Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador for Illusion Zirconia was based on relatability, recall and relevance. She defines the same tangent of thoughts of carrying unmatched beauty with a long-sustained career in the industry. Madhuri is a perfect testament to the Illusion Zirconia's tagline "Beauty Bhi Mazbooti Bhi.”
Madhuri Dixit Nene acknowledging her delight at being the face of Illusion Zirconia, said, "I am ecstatic and honoured to be associated with Illusion Dental Lab. Everyone deserves a flawless smile. Illusion Dental Lab is one of the trusted and renowned names in dental treatments. Their latest launch, Illusion Zirconia Crowns and Bridges, is like the icing on the cake.” Illusion Dental Lab has rolled out a digital campaign with Madhuri Dixit Nene with a brand film announcing the launch of Illusion Zirconia. The 1.13 minutes brand film has garnered over 267,000 views in the last four weeks. The brand started activities under the campaign by launching a behind-the-scenes video followed by a teaser. Illusion Zirconia plans to launch a full-fledged multi-platform digital campaign in the coming weeks.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bisleri goes global, sets up first overseas operations in UAE
The brand has partnered with Gulf company Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group to strengthen Bisleri International's presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 3:18 PM | 2 min read
Bottled mineral water brand Bisleri International, sets up its first overseas operations in UAE. The brand has partnered with the established and well-known Gulf company - Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group. The manufacturing and bottling will be under the flagship of Emirates Drinking Water, which is part of the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group of Companies in the region. The association will help strengthen Bisleri International's presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The operations will begin in April 2023. Bisleri – mineral water and Vedica - the Himalayan Spring Water will be available in 500ml and 1.5ltrs at mass-premium general and modern trade stores along with HoReCa and e-commerce platforms.
The UAE bottled market is displaying significant growth projections. As per a recent market study, the bottled water industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the next five years. This is driven by an increasing number of immigrants and the growing tourism sector, leading to a surge in demand for functional water. Besides, the Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community constituting approximately 30% of the country's population. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand synonymous with the category, has an emotional connect with the audience. Thus, entering the global market with UAE is a perfect time to connect with the Indian diaspora and strengthen the trust amongst the audience.
Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, elaborated on plans of penetrating the Global Middle East market with the oldest and reliable brand of UAE, "The UAE market indicates healthy growth projections with a noticeable appetite for Indian brands and products. Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand, holds a strong connect with the Indian diaspora living in the region. Our partnership with the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group will strengthen our reach in the market. UAE is a beginning to our expansion plans, and we are committed to increasing our presence overseas."
Sunir Sulaiman, Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Felix Francis, General Manager of Emirates Drinking Water, commented about the collaboration with Bisleri International: “We are happy to associate with Bisleri, the oldest water brand in India. We are confident that Bisleri’s India legacy along with our expertise complement each another. The bottling will be done under the flagship of Emirates Drinking Water. Along with Bisleri we are poised to achieve our goals in the competitive market of UAE.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India Brand Conclave is back with on-ground edition after three years
To be held on 28th February in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 8:52 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 28th of February, 2023, in Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar is the associate partner.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and their top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
A well-defined brand vision, mission, and purpose are the key factors required for a brand to be successful. In addition, a strong brand identity, brand image, brand culture, and brand personality help in building the brand’s relevance and longevity. However, the entire process of building these tenets and being truthful to the purpose requires an entire village – from the brand team to various agencies, including media, creative, design, technology, programmatic, experiential, or market research to the brand ambassadors and influencers that ultimately become the face of the brand.
At the India Brand Conclave 2023, we aim to bring together all the stakeholders of the brand-building process to explore and discuss in detail what goes behind the making of some consumer favourite brands, the synergies between various stakeholders, and how this relationship between various stakeholders has evolved over the last decade. We also aim to understand how newer technologies have affected the entire brand-building process, how more aspects and ways of reaching the core TG have come to the light, and what newer opportunities lie ahead for all stakeholders.
The line-up and agenda of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of the Indian Marketing Awards 2023.
For More Details, Visit:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/
To attend the conference, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2023/register
Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:
chandrakant@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZOFF ropes in actor Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador
Shetty’s endorsement will help ZOFF capitalise on her massive influence and appeal as one of India’s most prominent fitness and health enthusiasts, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
Zone Of Fresh Food aka ZOFF, a spice brand that was also seen on Shark Tank India, has roped in actor Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador.
Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Agrawal, Co-founder, ZOFF, said, “Shilpa is the undisputed health icon in India. Her endorsement will not only empower ZOFF but will also help us capitalise on her massive influence and appeal as one of India’s most prominent fitness and health enthusiasts. She joins the brand as a powerful voice that strongly promotes healthy life choices on a day-to-day basis. This vision of Shilpa aligns very well with our brand ethos and makes her the perfect face for Zoff.”
Further commenting on the Company’s vision, Akash Agrawal, Co-founder, ZOFF, said “By using cutting-edge cool grinding technology such as the Air Classifying Mills, we aim to revolutionise the Indian spice industry. Our vision is to become India's go-to and most widely recognized online spice platform, and our association with Shilpa Shetty is a step forward in that direction.”
Speaking on her partnership with ZOFF, Actor Shilpa Shetty said, “I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of ZOFF's revolutionary journey. Their steady dedication to sustaining and preserving the integrity of spices is what appeals to me personally and also to today's mindful and health-conscious consumers.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
One Friday ropes in Neha Dhupia as brand ambassador
The brand hopes Neha’s association will encourage mothers to make conscious clothing choices for their children
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 3:55 PM | 2 min read
One Friday has roped in actor Neha Dhupia as its first brand ambassador.
The brand hopes Neha’s association with the brand will encourage mothers to make conscious clothing choices for their children.
“Modern parents are conscious about setting an example for their kids through their own choices, and so for their kids’ wardrobe they seek out brands that are chic, playful and comfortable. No wonder then that they find all their kids’ fashion needs met at One Friday World, whose design team is based out of Italy and stays updated with/keeps track of/ stays in tune with/ keep abreast of/stays ahead of global fashion trends in kids’ wear. One Friday believes in giving parents value for their money by sourcing high quality materials that last longer. The brand realizes that kids outgrow their clothes quickly and progressive parents do not consider overindulgence in kids’ fashion wise. So, it makes clothes that are trendy and high quality but do not need to be splurged upon,” the brand said.
Speaking of her association with One Friday, Neha said, “I want my kids’ wardrobe to be authentic, thoughtful, and fun. I am always looking out for brands that pique children’s imagination and bring out their individuality. In fact, I clearly remember when the first set of products from One Friday arrived for both my kids - I fell in love. I became a fan of the brand and have never looked back since. Honestly it feels like the universe conspired to have me be associated with them, as their brand ambassador. One Friday has literally sorted my kids’ wardrobe with their absolute versatile range of products from comfortable loungewear, party wear, winter wear and accessories! I love that the brand is created and made to feel like a step into a children’s creative mind and its fantasies. We have lots of exciting things planned together so stay tuned!”
Meet Sawhney, Founder added, “Getting Neha onboard as One Friday’s brand ambassador felt like a natural choice as her parenting style aligns with the brand’s values.” Neha will appear in the advertisements of the brand and will also play an active role in One Friday’s events and social media campaigns. The brand recently announced their association via social media, labelling Neha as the Adventure Captain of the One Friday Wagon. With storytelling at its heart, One Friday invites you on a whimsical journey through their latest campaign – Wander with OF!
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tamannaah Bhatia is at her 'unfiltered' best in BTS footage of Myntra's campaign
Bhatia was recently announced as the face of Myntra’s latest campaign 'Be Extraordinary EveryDay
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 3:29 PM | 1 min read
View this post on Instagram
The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming Bhola Shankar co-starring Chiranjeevi at Hyderabad. The actress also shared a picture with all the hustle & bustle going on at sets & more.
Speaking of her professional work, the actress is all set to dominate 2023 with multiple releases in Bollywood as well as in the South back to back. She is constantly shifting gears & making ends meet to deliver her best on-screen timings. With projects like Jee Karda, Lust Stories, another untitled web series, Bhola Shankar, Jailer, untitled with Sujoy Ghosh & so on, we will be seeing her in roles that are poles apart from each other.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube