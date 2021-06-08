'Is it necessary?' Rapido questions people's frivolous pursuits in the pandemic

Bike taxi platform Rapido announced the launch of its new digital marketing campaign #ZarooriHaiKya. The social good campaign takes the consumers through different scenarios of customers using delivery, ride-sharing or home services during the pandemic in a witty format.

The campaign aims to drive awareness on how essential services like home deliveries, ride-sharing and home services should be used responsibly in the pandemic. It is built as a homage to the efforts of various driving, delivery, and service partners who have been working tirelessly to make sure that people like us survive through the lockdown, even at the cost of their lives.

The #ZarooriHaiKya campaign takes a dig at the times people celebrate expendable days, prodding them to rethink their decisions. As unlocking begins in most of the cities, Rapido asks people to step out only when necessary, despite being the largest bike taxi player in the country.

Announcing the campaign, Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, said, “The idea to do such aresponsible marketing campaign stemmed from the consumer behavior seen across the country during the pandemic. Accelerating our delivery service or promoting our bike taxi services may be beneficial to us, but at Rapido, we also feel responsible for the lives of our Captains and essential delivery partners.As the nation prepares for unlock, we want to urge everyone to act responsibly and think about the frontline warriors. Through #ZarooriHaiKya, we would like to plead to the sensibilities of our users to not book that ride, to not ask your friend to deliver that item, to not call home services guys to fix a thing that you do not need at the moment, and thereby saving someone’s life.”

The campaign and storyline were conceptualized in-house, the script was written by Enormous Brands and brought to life by a budding production house with new and aspiring talent. The company will also be driving two more shoulder campaigns like a Bahana generator, to generate curiosity and engagement with the users on their social media platforms.

