Infectious Advertising crafts brand film for Tata Capital

The film is centred on Tata Capitals financial offerings for diverse consumer needs

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 4, 2021 12:06 PM
tata capital

Infectious Advertising partnered with Tata Capital, the financial arm of the Tata Group, to unveil the corporate film based on its brand promise ‘Count on Us’

The film tells a story about the dreams and hopes of the people of India and how Tata Capital is well suited to help them achieve their dreams. Tata Capital’s financial solutions are designed to meet India’s diverse customer needs which are articulated in the film. Shot following covid guidelines, the production overcame many hurdles and logistical limitations to deliver the film.

“Tata Capital Corporate film - whose purpose was to bring to life their promise that India can ‘Count On Us’ – is a large canvas film with many logistical challenges. Upcoming director Tim Gollar has done a stellar job of telling a complex story simply – said, Ramanuj Shastry, Co-Founder & Director, Infectious Advertising.

