IMA South: ITC, Mullen Lintas, Zee, Madison, Mediacom among big winners

Mullen Lintas is ‘Agency of the Year’ & ITC Foods ‘Brand of the Year’. Rajendra Srivastava wins ‘Best Industry Academic Interface’ award and Bhaskar Bhat honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

The Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) South 2021 were announced today, October 5. The awards were given to agencies and brands of the south Indian markets that have created value for their associations and consumers. The awards are co-powered by TVS.

Mullen Lintas won the ‘Agency of the Year’ award and ITC Foods bagged the award for ‘Brand of the Year.’

Professor Rajendra Srivastava, former Dean and Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and innovation, Indian School of Business bagged the excellence award for ‘Best Industry Academic Interface’. Bhaskar Bhat, Director-Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. won the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

Amongst the gold winners were TV18 Broadcast Ltd. for the ‘Best Use of Integrated Marketing-Media’ category, Mediacom for the ‘Best Use of TV Consumer Durables/ Automotive/ Manufacturing’ category, Club FM under the ‘Best Use of Radio’ category, Duroflex India Pvt. Ltd. under the ‘Branded Content- Consumer Durables/Automotive/Manufacturing’ category; Quint Digital Media under the ‘Branded Content Media’ category for their #MakeItPossible campaign; Verse Innovations Pvt. Ltd. under the ‘Occasion/Festive Based or Seasonal Marketing BFSI’ category, and Sresta Natural Bio Products Pvt. Ltd. under the ‘Sustainable Marketing FMCG’ category.

Gold metals were also won by Zee Entertainment Enterprises under the ‘Sustainable Marketing Media’ category for their #SaReGaMaPa Keralam- Zee Keralam campaign’ ITW consulting under the ‘Talent/Influencer Marketing BFSI’ category, and ACKO General Insurance Ltd under the ‘Best Marketing Campaign of the Year’ category.

The awards ceremony followed an overarching conference on how the South caters to an eclectic consumer base within the region. The theme of the conference was ‘Decoding the South’.

Here is the complete list of winners:

