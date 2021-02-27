iD Fresh Food rolls out campaign for Instant Filter Coffee Liquid

iD Fresh Food has rolled out a new campaign video for its Instant Filter Coffee Liquid.

Crafted by People Designs and Communications, the campaign video shows a young couple working from home, longing for a strong cup of filter coffee. The woman role plays the conversation between herself and a waiter taking the order for a special cup of coffee. iD’s Instant Filter Coffee Liquid is the perfect pick-me-up that the couple needs on a busy day at work. Restaurant-style experience in the comfort of your home.

Commenting on the campaign, Param Brahma Mohapatra, Business Head- Coffee said, “Working from home for prolonged periods poses its own challenges. The pandemic has forced most of us to convert our homes into offices – without the support system and amenities that are typically available at or easily accessible from our workplaces. Sometimes, all we need is our beloved coffee to make things better on a stressful day, or help us give our 100% at work on a low-spirited day. iD’s Instant Filter Coffee Liquid is the answer to all coffee woes. With our latest campaign, we are driving home the message of keeping things simple. Sometimes, it’s the small things – like your favourite blend of coffee – that can make a big difference.”

iD’s campaign will be launched on all major OTT platforms, TV channels (in Karnataka) and social media platforms. The campaign is scheduled for three months targeting urban audiences between 25 and 55 years of age, across key markets, namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, Chief Marketing Officer, iD Fresh Food, noted “As a premium coffee brand, iD recently launched three instant filter coffee liquid blends – Strong, Bold and Intense – that cater to all categories of filter-coffee lovers. Our campaign celebrates the fact that we all can now enjoy restaurant-style filter coffee made at home, instantly. Apart from the strong aroma and authentic taste, the ease of use is a definite USP. Making filter coffee has never been this easy!”

iD’s Instant Filter Coffee Liquid comes in ergonomic packaging that helps retain its freshness and strong aroma. It comprises the finest ingredients – Robusta and Arabica beans carefully hand-picked from coffee plantations in Chikmagalur and Coorg – to yield a thick, strong and aromatic liquid for the best filter coffee experience.

Rajeev Ravindranathan, Founder, People Design and Communications stated, iD’s Instant Filter Coffee Liquid transforms a complicated traditional making process into a joy. The film reflects this ease and delight too. A young couple working from home, who probably miss their pre-office coffee fix at their favourite restaurant, now enjoy aromatic filter coffee at home in seconds. It sits in nicely with iD's overarching promise of our food being just like what you cook and serve at home - #MadeWithLove

Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, iD has revolutionised the coffee industry, much like it did with its flagship products in the idly and dosa batter market. The USP remains 100% natural, home-made style of preparation, without the use of any chemicals, preservatives, synthetic stabilizers, artificial colours, or flavours.

