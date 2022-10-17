‘Hybrid shopping to grow 1.3X this festive season’

A report by InMobi and Branch has been released as a marketers’ guide for this festive season

InMobi has released ‘An App Marketer’s Guide to the Indian Festive Shopper 2022’ in partnership with Branch. This report discusses the mobile app trends through the festive season in India from September 2020 to December 2021 and guides app marketers with the right growth strategies for this year.

The study covered data from 330M smartphone users across 44K+ apps, and 4.1 billion app installs and 5.2 billion deep links in the period from September 2020 to December 2021 to arrive at the results.

Commenting on the priorities of the connected consumer, Rishi Bedi, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at InMobi stated, “When it comes to today’s consumer making a purchase, the convenience aspect of the shopping journey is now digitally enhanced, with research, decision-making, and purchase. Post pandemic, most shoppers have shifted to shopping on a hybrid model. The report found that 52% of Indians are purchasing products online via apps and 44% are buying online after browsing in-store. This hybrid shopping model is predicted to grow 1.3x over the festive season of 2022.”

Fintech apps have witnessed over a 100% increase in app installs and approximately 80% in engagement due to the convenience of making purchases. Additionally, real-money gaming apps have seen a 60% increase in engagement. Furthermore, travel apps have seen a soaring 60% increase in installs.

Paid media drives a significant volume of installs within India, with 31.2% belonging to social, 29.8% in affiliate and publisher networks and 39% in search. However, as the recession hits global markets in 2022, marketers must experiment with their marketing mix to ascertain the impact of paid, direct, and organic channels on attribution.

Sahil Singh, Head of Sales - APAC from Branch said, “With Indians looking to travel, shop and meet up with friends and families this year, their interaction with mobile apps will change. Marketers will need to focus on how to drive more engagement with their new and existing users in 2022, going beyond app acquisition efforts only.”

The report also said that the demand for memorable mobile experiences grows with people watching, playing, and shopping on their smartphones. Hence, a brand must continue to innovate and invest in newer, innovative channels to maximize ROI in this fiercely competitive industry.

