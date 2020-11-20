HT Health Shots Podcast 'Tension Not' & Tata Tea team up for an 8-episode partnership

Host Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor and Business Head Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, shepherds her listeners through the complexities of life with advice and tips to become the best versions of themselve

“Tension Not”, a fortnightly podcast produced by HT Health Shots has partnered with flagship brand of Tata Tea - Tata Tea Premium, for an eight episode special. The program highlights the rich hearted people of Delhi. Sporting the catchy tag line “Dil Se Rich Dilli ke liye Rich Taste”, Tata Tea Premium’s hyper local campaign for Delhi reflects the positive side of the stereotypical "flashy and Rich Delhi" and showcases the “big-hearted” personality of Delhiites, and evokes their regional pride.

Similarly in the “Tension Not” podcast, host Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor and Business Head Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, shepherds her listeners through the complexities that life brings on with sound advice and tips to become the best versions of themselves, shed stress and lead a blissful life.

“‘Tension Not’ is a reflection of what Health Shots stands for. For us, creating wellness content is not just about giving blanket advice, but understanding the needs of our audiences and giving them practical solutions. And, we couldn’t be happier to partner with Tata Tea in this endeavour", said Ramesh Menon, Chief Business Office, Digital Innovation and New Businesses, HT Media.

The uncertainty and economic carnage inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has triggered the stress levels of the people across the globe to unimaginable levels. To bring the listeners a feeling of respite from that daily stress, even for a short time, is what this upcoming partnership hopes to achieve.

Tata Tea Premium ties into this message by amplifying the stories of those Delhiites, who're “dil se rich”, and have participated in philanthropic and community welfare activities in and across Delhi.

“Tata Tea Premium has been a popular brand in Delhi and has always connected with the Delhites at an emotional level. Our expertise has been catering to local taste preferences, and we have offered distinct blends based on the consumer’s taste preferences in various geographies across India. This has made Tata Tea Premium one of the leading brands across India, and in Delhi, across all these years. Today, while being ‘Desh ki Chai’ Tata Tea Premium celebrates the ‘Dil se Rich’ Delhi and showcases the ‘Rich heartedness of Delhi-ites’”, said Puneet Das – Senior Vice President Marketing – Beverages, Tata Consumer Products.