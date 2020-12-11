How Visa leveraged Paytm’s 600 mn+ user base for its Safe Click feature

A look at Visa’s successful campaign that innovatively used Paytm Ads, which saw over 250K enrolments for its Safe Click feature in just 45 days

2020 made history in digital transactions space for several reasons. It will perhaps go down in history as the year that saw brands push the envelope with quick transaction flows like never before. As digital transactions became a way of life, even for the not so tech-savvy - Visa launched its 'Single Click' payment feature to make digital transactions simpler and faster. This was seen as an extension to Contactless payments, which were introduced in India through POS machines in retail stores. The feature, now known as ‘Safe Click’, enables users to transact without entering a one-time password (OTP), reducing the steps involved in the transaction while also increasing transaction success rates.

To facilitate the new feature, Visa partnered with Paytm to leverage its 600 million strong user base. Given that the brand is India’s largest fintech consumer app, it became the clear choice for Visa to promote the feature, promote it to its users and drive adoption amongst them. To activate this feature, all a user has to do is register once on Paytm, using the CVV and an OTP and thereafter can make ‘Safe Click’ transactions up to Rs 2,000.

The Paytm Ads Advantage

In order to encourage consumers to enrol for the Visa Safe Click service, the brand collaborated with Paytm Ads. The aim was to educate Visa cardholders and drive awareness amongst them about the new features, while ensuring its adoption among Paytm’s user base. Paytm Ads devised a multi-pronged approach comprising an Educational Brand Store, Customer Incentives and Precise Targeting. In a unique and path-breaking initiative, Paytm created a comprehensive Brand Store for Visa detailing the newly launched product and encouraging users to activate it and use it for a variety of transactions on the platform. Moreover, the Paytm Utility Recharge and Bill Pay section too hosted more than a dozen sub-categories where Visa Safe Click could be used seamlessly. Throughout the campaign, the company offered cash backs and vouchers to users, who registered for and transacted via Visa Safe Click on Paytm.

Unprecedented results on the back of optimisation

The two-step activation process got an unprecedented positive response from active Paytm users who started using the feature for their daily transactions and regular utility bill payments. Paytm Ads created a custom cohort for all Visa users who were active on the app in the last six months. This mutually agreed cohort targeted Android users as Visa Safe Click was only compatible with the Android versions of the app.

The cohorts that emerged the most relevant to drive transactions using Visa Safe Click were-

Transaction value of users over a period of six months

By nature/ category of transactions on Paytm

Discount seekers and offer seekers on Paytm

Taking the campaign a step further, the Paytm in-app solution was used to provide premium, clutter-free visibility on the homepage, post-transaction page and several other category pages. Optimisation was done based on sub-cohorts that were created to ensure the campaign’s maximum impact and also to drive subscriptions to Visa Safe Click.

Here’s a look at the results garnered by the Visa Safe Click campaign through Paytm Ads.

Speaking about the collaboration with Paytm Ads Solutions, Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing at Visa says, “Visa Safe Click (VSC) is a single-click payment solution, which enables a faster, safe and frictionless checkout experience. We partnered with Paytm for a co-marketing campaign with the primary objective of encouraging consumers to enrol for VSC and provide ‘a new seamless payment experience.’ We used a multi-layered targeting approach for this campaign, starting with the right data signals to identify our audiences, creative representation on the consumer payment journey, a brand store page to re-enforce the messaging, and finally, a cash back offer for the final nudge for audience conversion.” Talking about the success and impact of the campaign, Kumar further adds, “The campaign was very successful in driving enrolments and we received an overwhelming 250K+ VSC enrolments in just 45 days of the promotional period. I would like to thank Paytm for their continuous support and partnership in ensuring the campaign’s success.”

What Paytm Ads brings to the table

Paytm Ads is Paytm's digital advertising vertical that offers innovative ad solutions to clients across industries. It offers advertisers the opportunity to engage with 600mn+ registered users who interact with over 200 payment & retail services, online and offline -offered on the Paytm app. Paytm Ads maps the user transactions to their lifestyle choices and creates customised segmentation cohorts for sharpshooting ad campaigns to the most relevant TG. Much like it did with Visa, the platform has proven effective in using in-app promotions and devising creative advertising campaigns both on and outside the Paytm app, that ensure efficient achievement of business goals.

To start your campaign with Paytm Ads, reach out on ads.sales@paytm.com

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.