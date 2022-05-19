How TATA Neu successfully leveraged TATA IPL 2022 on TV for its launch

The super-app brand leveraged the mega event on broadcast through an array of assets that helped drive impact for its launch

Every year, a diverse range of brands, both legacy and newly minted unicorns, and from across consumer categories, use the televised broadcast of Indian Premier League as a platform to introduce new products, spread awareness about their existing offerings and generally maintain a strong connection with existing as well as prospective customers. And taking advantage of what has become a natural synergy, TATA Neu, the newly launched super-app by the Tata group, has used TATA IPL 2022 to introduce its dynamic new suite of offerings to an increasingly digital market. The brand leveraged the mega event to create mass intrigue through its TVCs during the first week of the tournament and followed it up with a large-scale launch leveraging multiple broadcast assets to create a unique integrated marketing campaign. In this article, we look at how these broadcast assets were leveraged by the brand in this season of TATA IPL.

Campaign Execution:

Launch Phase

Objectives: To drive large scale brand awareness and encourage app downloads and app exploration

Daily TATA Neu Playing11 Segment: This branded segment announced the playing 11 for both teams right after the toss, a highly viewed moment in the broadcast giving TATA Neu visibility through a verbal mention and a squeeze up.

Ball Kahan Hai Contest: Promos featuring cricket experts drove awareness around the contest and guided viewers to participate and get a chance to win tickets to the TATA Neu Box in the stadium. This was amplified through features during a live telecast.

Sustenance:

Aapki Shopping Karegi Shopping:

The second brand promo featuring Irrfan Pathan and Jatin Sapru conveyed cyclic purchasing on the app with 5% NeuCoins that could be redeemed to buy other products and services.

The TATA Neu Day: This was a dedicated day across all Star Network channels with promos, all-day branding and integrations on Byju’s Cricket Live highlighting 5% NeuCoins on every purchase. Byju’s Cricket Live has emerged as a high-impact property to leverage the power of cricket legends in the studio. The TATA Neu Challenge featuring Star Sports cricket experts was an entertaining integration that challenged the experts to explore the TATA Neu app. The integration showcased the plethora of product and service categories available on the app in addition to the ease and convenience of using the app to make purchases.

Social Media Amplification: Social media is another space where the brand is engaging with audiences, especially in a world where the second screen, even while watching content on TV has become an established part of life. Tata Neu leveraged the massive 22+ million fanbase of Star Sports on social media to amplify both campaigns and engage with active audiences. The brand leveraged social media through amplification of branded promos featuring Cricket Live experts as well as dedicated capsules with the experts providing clues to fans for the Ball Kahan Hai contest.

Tata Neu hit early success with the brand amassing 2.2 million app downloads and 2.1 million enrollments within the first week itself. As TATA IPL 2022 draws closer to the playoffs, it will be interesting to see what more Tata Neu has in store for its viewers as a part of its marketing campaign.

