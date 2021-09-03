'How Sharechat & Moj are making digital advertising more fun & engaging'

Ratan Singh Rathore & Palkush Rai Chawla, of Sharechat & Moj, highlighted four trends that can help any brand up its digital game, at e4m Upfront: : Festival Edition

As Sharechat and Moj -- the leading social media and short video platforms from the house of Mohalla Tech -- expand their advertising and monetisation avenues, they are also striking a counterbalance between user experience and business, they mentioned it during the recently wrapped e4m Upfront- Festival Edition.

Sharechat & Moj Product Head - Ads & Monetisation Palkush Rai Chawla, while answering a question by the audience around keeping the platforms clutter-free for better user experience, mentioned, “Sharechat and Moj are AI-based platforms, which means all the ads that any user sees are contextually relevant and useful for them. So, that keeps the clutter away. Also, we are striking a good counterbalance between content and ad space, so any user won’t see more than two ads, say per 15 posts.”

Chawla along with Ratan Singh Rathore -- Senior Director of Agency Relationship at Sharechat & Moj, also talked in detail about their monetisation efforts, which started just 13 months ago, at the virtual conference. The duo highlighted four trends that can help any brand up its digital game, including language, data, video and AI.

Rathore quipped, “In today’s time, any marketer is trying to achieve five things with any campaign; maximum reach, best rates, clutter-free environment, brand-safe spaces, and different styles and manner of communication. Sharechat and Moj offer all of these with its suite of products that work on the motto of creating meaningful social experiences with consumers at the centre.”

He added that the platforms have been built on strong AI capabilities that rely on first-party audience data that ensures the users are being served only the content they like, thus increasing the time spent.

While sharing some data, he highlighted, “From Q1 of 2020-21 to Q2 of 2021-22, the MAUs have shown significant growth on Sharechat, from 60 million to 180 million. Also, the average time spent has gone up from 18 minutes to 31 minutes. Moj, since its launch in 2020, has reached 160 million in MAUs and the average time spent on the app stands at 34 minutes. It shows how much the users are loving the platforms and the strong creator-backed content.”

The duo also shared some of the properties that they offer the advertisers for meaningful and interesting content, including branded AR lenses, hashtag challenges, and promoting user engagement via these tools.

The platform is also experimenting with a unique ad model called splash entries. Speaking about the same, Chawla shared, “It is the first thing that a user sees when they tap on the Sharechat or Moj app icon on their phone; a vertical ad, which is up to 4 seconds long and unskippable.

"It seamlessly merges into the user feed and appears as the first post. This impactful entry ensures more engagement, 100% share of voice, and twice the impressions. Many advertisers, especially in the FMCG space are utilising this property, mainly for new product launches.”

He added that Sharechat is also launching Sharechat TV, which will be the right platform for long-form content and ads, and that will give the advertisers more options to reach their TGs. The duo also spoke about the launch of ShareChat ADs Platform. Currently, in its Beta phase, it allows brands and agencies to set up, target, and monitor their campaigns themselves.

Chawla also talks about the ShareChat business Partner offer; a newly signed-up partner can make the most from the platform by getting 100% additional credits to the ad amount added to their ShareChat Ads wallet.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)