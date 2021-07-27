How investment & BFSI apps can make the most of the ongoing IPO mela

They must focus on extensive content marketing and invest in customising their platforms to attract the flock of new-age investors, suggest industry experts

After a gloomy year, 2021 has brought in quite an exciting phase for the Indian business circuit as numerous companies are launching their IPOs, setting new records. So far, 27 companies have raised nearly Rs 41,299 crore – which is more than what was raised by way of IPOs in each of the last three years – 2018, 2019 and 2020, and big names like KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, Nykaa, Flipkart, and LIC are in the line to launch their own offerings soon. And this surely has turned out to be a big opportunity for investment platforms and publishers in the sector to increase their own user base.

The stage was set when Zomato launched its IPO earlier this month and the likes of Kotak Securities Ltd, Paytm Money, Upstox, etc utilised the opportunity to promote their own services using content and social media marketing.

The #ZomatoIPO is now open! Interested in the most appetizing IPO of the year? Download the New Kotak Securities app, open your Demat account, and apply now!

Click here to open your account : https://t.co/NlsGfcllvU#IPOAlert #KotakSecurities pic.twitter.com/W1pG7eQgZz — Kotak Securities Ltd (@kotaksecurities) July 14, 2021

And the brands have continued the chatter with upcoming IPOs as well.

IPO Alert: Rolex Ring Ltd. IPO is all set to launch. Stay tuned for more updates!#IPO #RolexRingsIPO #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/JAaVimY9u6 — Paytm Money (@PaytmMoney) July 24, 2021

Speaking about the same, Bang In The Middle Co-founder & Managing Partner Naresh Gupta said, “These are interesting times as a number of companies are in the process of launching their IPOs. And their marketing efforts have certainly played a big role in taking these companies to this level. Going forward as well, to attract investors, it won’t be surprising to see these companies working on elaborate marketing campaigns. It is also a big opportunity for the apps and publishers in the BFSI & investment spaces to expand their own user-base.”

Zoo Media & FoxyMoron Co-founder Pratik Gupta added, “For the banking portals and BFSI apps, it could be a very easy acquisition strategy with active investor targeting. The individual investor pool is only growing and these apps can easily piggyback on this opportunity.”

As per a SBI report, the number of individual investors in the market has increased by a whopping 142 lakh in FY21, with 122.5 lakh new accounts at CDSL and 19.7 lakh in NSDL. Millennials are swarming in flocks to invest as they get more conscious about their funds.

Merkle Sokrati Sr. Manager-Marketing & Business Development Kartikeya Kashiva highlighted, “Indian retail investors have been showing increased financial maturity over the years, with a more hands-on self-serve approach instead of a more passive approach of deposits, bonds and mutual funds. The current IPO filings rush is not going unnoticed by these new-age investors who want to get in on the action. Additional liquidity due to reduced expenditure for most in lockdown is definitely drawing out even more first-time investors to consider IPO bids. Especially when widely known brands like Zomato, LIC are on the list, one doesn’t need much push in terms of fundamental analysis before investing.”

He added that brands are realising that there is a big opportunity out there, citing the example of his own client, Angel Broking. “Currently we’re working with Angel Broking, India’s leading online share trading platform, to drive new users to their app-first platform. We’ve done campaigns around the major recent IPO issues – Zomato, Nazara, BBQ Nation. While our creative and messaging have had a helpful narrative to inform investors of the issue dates, price bands, lot size, etc. of forthcoming IPOs. The end-goal has always been to drive demat account openings, a key milestone in their customer journey through programmatic channels.”

Gupta further suggested that brands like these can make the most of the moment by using strong content marketing strategies, followed by investing in technologies that makes their platforms easier to access and understand.

He noted, “The investment platforms should be talking about their readings, their own analysis of the market and the company, and share recommendations. And gradually, the user will get more confident in the platform as they will see those predictions coming true. Nextly, customising the user interface, bundling offers, etc can be of great help to retain users as well as acquire new ones.”

Kashiva agreed and further stated, “A data-driven approach to media analytics and attribution helps gain powerful insights into which channels bring in assisted conversions which are easily missed if only optimizing for last touch.”

“We believe many of the next wave of investors will come from tier 2, 3 cities. Brands will accordingly need to rethink their strategies for regional language support, mastering nuances like YouTube SEO to reach and nurture these prospects. Finally, they need to tie all of their paid and organic media efforts together using a multi-touch attribution model instead of optimizing each channel in disparate silos.”

