How brands amped up their sustainability approach this World Environment Day

As per the latest American Express Trendex report, Indians are getting serious about leaving a positive impact on the planet. While 97% of the consumers are of the view that all products should be environment-friendly, 96% think about the impact on the planet when making purchase decisions. Additionally, 98% of the survey respondents want to spend money on products that can build low-carbon communities around the world. And therefore, brands too have started taking seriously their sustainability promises – be it for the environment or the society. On this environment day, several brands amped up their environment sustainability promises via interesting campaigns, product changes, and on-ground work that can ensure a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow.

bigbasket, one of the largest online supermarkets in the country, announced that it has become India’s first brand to offer packaging-free doorstep delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Seshu Kumar Tirumala, National Head-Buying and Merchandising, bigbasket said, “bigbasket is a brand with a multi-dimensional approach towards sustainability. We have been observing how a lot of single-use plastic is used in the packaging of fresh foods, and by eliminating it, significant damage to the environment can be prevented. We have launched packaging-free delivery of fruits and vegetables in selected locations. Going forward, we will gradually increase the coverage to make it pan-India. As we grow year on year, our focus is on expanding our efforts toward sustainability in as many ways as possible. On World Environment Day, we are extremely thankful to our customers who have supported bigbasket’s journey and our green initiatives.”

Watchmaker Titan, on the other hand, has launched its ‘Titan Solar’ collection consisting of three stylish timepieces made of eco-friendly and recycled materials such as vegan leathers and recycled brass.

Some brands are also including their consumers in their efforts towards environmental sustainability. While HDFC Mutual Fund, as a part of its #NurtureNature campaign, has announced that it will plant a sapling for every SIP registered online in eligible Equity-oriented and Gold Schemes (between 01 June – 10 June 2022), Hyundai is encouraging its customers to opt for dry wash option while getting their cars serviced at Hyundai service centres in the ‘Save Water Challenge’ campaign. Additionally, a free PUC (pollution under control) check will be organized for cars visiting Hyundai workshops across India on World Environment Day - June 5, 2022.

Further, Tetra Pak and Reliance-owned Milkbasket have joined hands to help consumers recycle their used beverage cartons through Milkbasket’s app. Consumers can simply opt for the pickup of their used milk cartons while placing their orders and the delivery agent will take the packs back to the central hub.

Supporting the association Yatish Talvadia – CEO & Founder, Milkbasket said, “Milkbasket’s digital shopper customers are sensitive to the need for sustainable practices. When they see such initiatives, their response is naturally enthusiastic to support the efforts of Milkbasket and Tetra Pak. We are very excited to be part of this recycling program and are happy to play our role in ensuring that these used cartons can continue to serve the society in the form of new and useful products.”

Ashutosh Manohar, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia, added, “We are very happy to expand the collection & recycling network for used cartons even further with this unique partnership with Milkbasket. Recycling is a key enabler of environmental sustainability, and as an industry, we need to keep strengthening the ecosystem to make recycling sustainable. Consumers are the catalysts whose participation is key to the success of recycling, and we hope that they will make the most of this opportunity.”

Along with these action-oriented initiatives, several brands launched some thought-provoking campaigns as well.

WOW Skin Science continued its #WOWGreenHands initiative by shipping palak seed pouches with every purchase of WOW products from the brand’s website. The brand also released #PalakKePakode Campaign to drive the message further.

Tata Tea launched the latest edition of #JaagoRe, aimed at spreading awareness on a cause which is the most defining crisis of our time – climate change. Created by Mullen Lintas, the new TVC also brings back acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi who was a part of the first-ever Jaago Re communication.

Cooler brand Symphony Ltd also launched a heart-warming digital campaign to create awareness of the need to protect and conserve our planet.

