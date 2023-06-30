Honouring the young guns of the marketing world
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
The exchange4media Group hosted the third edition of Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 Awards on Wednesday, June 14, in Delhi. The awards recognised and felicitated young marketers and game-changers for their innovative contributions to the industry.
Anupama Sandeep Aggarwal (24) Brand Manager, Mia by Tanishq
Born in the city of dreams, Anupama Sandeep Aggarwal has a deep sense of passion for marketing. While most kids played hopscotch, Anupama crafted published research papers and lent her voice to music videos. But here's the twist! Beneath the vibrant exterior that likes public speaking, Anupama is an introvert within. With a BBA degree at NMIMS, she further honed her skills with an MBA in Communications from MICA.
Her marketing journey began at 17 when she co-founded Artyculate, a student-run organization that focused on social causes. Her first campaign named ‘Confidently Flawed’ aimed to promote self-love & self-appreciation by normalizing flaws. The campaign received recognition as the cover story of India Today's monthly city magazine, Simply Mumbai. As a Gen Z advocate, she believes in the power of brands to drive social change. Currently serving as the Brand Manager for Mia by Tanishq, she strives to make a difference through her role.
One of Anupama's notable career highlights was her involvement in Mia's festive ad, "This is Me." The campaign celebrated individuality and inclusivity by featuring 7 unique personalities from different walks of life.
As the Brand Manager, she's got her finger on the pulse of the Gen Z mindset, igniting conversations on things that matter. Anupama intends to awaken the world to the transformative power of fine jewellery. For her, it's not just about the bling; it's about the emotions, the stories, and the profound connections that it fosters.
Abhishek Kumar (27) Head of Marketing & CEO’s Office, 4700 BC
Abhishek Kumar, one of the creative forces behind 4700BC, has carved his own path in the world of marketing. His journey began as an aspiring young boy with a fervent desire to create a brand that stood out amidst giants, like David in a sea of Goliaths. With a background in advertising, an MBA from MICA and a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media, he brings a unique perspective to his role.
Abhishek's career highlight lies in his ability to mentor and nurture young talent. Over the years, he has guided and shaped the careers of more than 60 enthusiastic storytellers, providing them with a platform to express their creativity. His dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment has resulted in a strong and empowered team. Abhishek has also played a strategic role in building investor pitches and even stepped in as an interim HR Manager. He has also been instrumental in driving the company's online presence by developing the D2C website.
Abhishek's true genius lies in his audacious industry reinventions. He revolutionized the popcorn category in India, transcending the clichéd cinema association and introducing quirky characters like "Mr BC". By crafting non-transactional content, he helped increase sales, transforming the brand's trajectory.
Apart from his professional endeavours, Abhishek finds joy in exploring various artistic expressions. According to him, if he were to be a brand, then the persona would be in capital letters - a "CREATOR Archetype”.
Pride Month round-up: How brands donned rainbow colours this year
Despite muted celebrations, here's how brands showcased their support to the LGBTIQA+ community
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
Today marks the end of Pride Month, which is celebrated every year in June to commemorate the struggles and achievements of the LGBTQIA+ community. This year, brands have been muted in the celebration with campaigns too few and far between.
The fallout of the Bud Light controversy in the United States and Starbucks backlash in India have seemingly left brands jittery and most have not gone beyond a customary rainbow logo this Pride Month. Some have also been accused of woke washing and performative activism by people from the queer community.
Despite backlash and criticisms, some brands have stuck their neck out and have come out with campaigns celebrating Pride and supporting the LGBTIQA+ community.
Here is a round-up of how brands donned rainbow colours this Pride Month.
Absolut Glassware 'Be an Absolut Ally'
Absolut Glassware launched its first ever Pride campaign in India this year "Be an Absolut Ally." The campaign features real-life accounts of Dutee Chand, Durga Gawde, Patruni Sastry, Jay Anand, Alex Matthew, Aniruddha Mahale, Maitrayanee Mahanta, Anwesh Sahoo, and Anjali Lama.
Colorbar '#AllShadesOfYou'
View this post on Instagram
Makeup brand Colorbar celebrated Pride Month with the '#AllShadesOfYou' campaign. The brand tied up with LGBTQ+ influencers to create a platform that represents various orientations and expressions of the LGBTQIA+ community. Under the campaign, the community and the brand came together to share and celebrate inspiring stories.
Livon #AllHairIsNotStraight
View this post on Instagram
Livon tackled the issue of "straightness" being seen as the norm in sexuality and in hair texture. The brand reiterated the importance of hair styling as a method of self-expression through the #AllHairIsNotStraight campaign.
Infosys 'Embrace with Love'
Infosys' brand film for Pride Month tells a sweet story of "fitting in" within the hetero-normative society. The animated story is centered on a queer character who finally finds a community that is accepting.
Prime Video India
Prime Video India paid homage to the community with a brand film focusing on all the queer moments from its content library.
Skybags
Luggage brand Skybags tied up with KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival yet again this year in their efforts to amplify LGBTQ+ representation and foster a more inclusive world.
Starbucks
Although Starbucks released its "It Starts With Your Name" campaign ahead of Pride Month, it stayed in public memory for its deft handling of a sensitive subject like trans acceptance. The brand also fell victim to intense trolling online by conservatives who accused it of pedalling "western" agenda in India.
Suta 'This is ME'
View this post on Instagram
This Pride Month, heirloom craft brand Suta announced its collaboration with model Sushant Divgikr, who is a prominent face in the Indian LGBTQiA+ community. Divgikr was roped in as the face of the brand's Pride collection.
Are advertisers gaining an edge with AI?
Industry experts are unanimous in their view that brands are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI as it offers more agile and cost-effective marketing solutions
By Nilanjana Basu | Jun 30, 2023 9:13 AM | 6 min read
Soon after Nvidia’s crowning as the world’s most valuable chipmaker, news broke out that WPP has teamed up with the company to create ads using generative AI. This was followed by Omnicom announcing that it was integrating Google's generative AI models into the agency's tools for providing generative image and text capabilities to brands.
These moves come at a time when AI is making significant strides into the advertising and marketing world, with more ad agencies looking at ways to collaborate with brands and other companies to use their AI power.
An article by McKinsey said research has found 90% of commercial leaders expect to utilize gen AI solutions “often” over the next two years and players who have invested in AI are seeing a revenue uplift of 3 to 15 per cent, and a sales ROI uplift of 10 to 20 per cent.
With companies wanting to deploy more AI powered marketing, marketing solution providers are stepping up their game.
As per Mitchelle Rozario Jansen, VP Business, Dentsu Creative, “From poetry to paisa, agencies are deploying AI to think up ideas, plan strategies, write beautiful prose or even run their client's media promotions effectively. AI helps ad agencies foster agility in the workplace. Before you say, why do we need humans then? Agility, not in a way where AI replaces humans, but where it brings in more efficiency to the work that needs to be done, thereby allowing agencies to service their clients better & faster.”
With multiple use cases right from personalization to showcasing creativity, agencies are making sure they are coming up as AI positive companies. There are many examples of AI being used for growth amidst brands like Myntra which is leveraging Google’s AI powered ad solutions to allow the brand to pivot to a revenue-focused marketing strategy and ketchup company Heinz using AI for its campaign when they decided to launch what they described as “the first-ever ad campaign with visuals generated entirely by artificial intelligence.” Amazon India also, in their recent campaign videos originally shot in Hindi, used NeuralGarage’s AI and deeptech powered technology 'VisualDub' to tackle lip sync issues and give personalized content to Indian customers speaking different languages.
Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director at MiQ India, China & SAARC says, “While programmatic advertising enables agencies to drive performance marketing campaigns for brands, AI will have a transformative impact on the creative process. A case in point is the skill of writing good ad copy, which can influence how we feel about brands and persuade us to buy their product or service. Using AI content creation tools, a media agency can now produce ad copies and creatives faster, saving time for ideation and innovation.”
“We recently helped a global consumer electronics brand develop a chatbot to personalize communication and engage consumers in their purchase journeys in India, which is another domain which brands can tap into AI for improving customer experience and brand communications across channels. The use of NLP and NLG techniques helps in drafting personalized ad copy, social media posts, and blog articles based on consumer preferences and historical data. Digital-first agencies also take advantage of AI for media buying and optimization like bid management, ad placement selection, budget allocation etc. When we use AI to connect various data sets to real-time information like social sentiments, trends, and consumer preferences, it makes digital campaigns more engaging and data-driven,” Dabhade added.
Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Grapes, lists four ways in which agencies are making strides in collaborating with brands for providing AI solutions. “In the continuously evolving landscape of advertising & marketing, agencies are increasingly embracing the potential of Artificial Intelligence to enhance their solutions. There are four primary ways that I can pinpoint. Most prominent being ‘content’. There are several AI tools now which allow us to produce some stunning content pieces, in terms of long-form written content, images, videos and more. This has enabled agencies to reduce manpower while producing a wide range of engaging and impactful materials for their clients.
Another avenue that the agencies are employing AI is through ‘creative’. One such example of an execution riding on the AI buzz was when McDonalds and Burger King, in their typical banter style, asked ChatGPT about their burgers and rivalled the answers with each other’s, to make for an interesting campaign at a time when ChatGPT was at the height of conversation. AI technology has been transformative in apt ‘analysis and reporting’ while drastically reducing time and manual efforts that go into it. The fourth way is ‘data and statistics’, but current AI tools are in a nascent stage to be able to extract any kind of reliable and actionable information.”
When it comes to how collaborating for AI features helps marketing agencies, CEO of NeuralGarage, Mandar Natekar says, “It helps marketing companies become more agile because they can go to market faster using technology and not wait for prolonged shoots, dates and extensive schedules. The second part is it also helps them to obviously cut costs by employing technology in their solutions. Plus, more importantly, it also helps them to give more options, rather than the same old linear narrative. So obviously, when you use generative AI, as a technology, there are many ways in which you can engage with your consumers in a faster, swifter and in a cost-effective way.”
Speaking about the benefits to agencies and talking on similar lines, Dabhade opines that brands are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI. “By collaborating with brands on AI initiatives, agencies can position themselves as innovative and forward-thinking partners for brands. This can help agencies attract new clients, strengthen existing partnerships, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.
Brands and agencies can witness multiple benefits from AI, such as improving talent productivity and consumer engagement, reducing the time and cost to execute campaigns. In digital advertising, AI algorithms are used for precision targeting by analyzing large volumes of consumer data more efficiently. Agencies gain access to first-party data, customer insights, and purchase behavior data with various AI generative tools. It results in improved ROI and higher conversion rates.”
Jansen describes the benefits on a lighter note and exclaims, “When collaborating with brands for AI, there are quite a few benefits for both the agency and the brand. Firstly, it saves a lot of time when it comes to creating content at scale. When it comes to AB testing for ad content effectiveness, the permutations are endless. On a lighter note, even when it comes to the simple client requests of "How do I visualize this?" Well, you don't have to, the AI will do it for you!”
Air India assigns creative mandate to McCann
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 7:10 PM | 2 min read
Air India, the country’s largest international carrier, has assigned its creative duties to the McCann Worldgroup.
The agency won the business after a multi-agency pitch.
Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and chairman, Asia Pacific, confirmed the news to e4m.
Expressing his delight in partnering with an iconic brand like Air India, Joshi said, "Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. Our McCann Global CEO, Daryl Lee, has genuinely supported and guided us. Also, support and input came in from Harjot Singh ( Global CSO) and John Wright who were an integral part of the pitch along with the stellar senior management colleagues Jitender Dabas, Alok Lall, Ashish Chakravarty, and their teams."
Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, said, "We are building Air India as a 'Global Airline with an Indian Heart'. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."
The development comes as Tata Group gears up to consolidate its entire airline business under Air India.
The size and tenure of the account were not immediately clear.
Air India has recently onboarded London-based brand and design consultancy firm Futurebrands to design its new branding strategy. Futurebrands has worked on rebranding exercises for brands like American Airlines and the British luxury auto brand Bentley. Futurebrands is also part of McCann Global.
Earlier this year, the airline company hired former MakeMyTrip executive Sunil Suresh as its chief marketing officer. Seasoned marketer Colin Neubronner, who has worked with brands like Singapore Airlines and Jet Airways also joined the company's brand team.
Siddhant Chaturvedi is the first India brand ambassador for French Connection
A campaign featuring the actor has been launched to showcase the brand’s new range of fashion fits
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 6:18 PM | 3 min read
Urbanwear brand French Connection along with Myntra has announced Siddhant Chaturvedi as its first brand ambassador in the country. The campaign featuring Siddhant showcases the brand’s new range of fashion fits and the ad campaign is visible across regions and various mediums.
Siddhant has made a promising start to his acting career with stunning performances in Inside Edge, Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan and Phone Bhoot. With a slew of exciting movie projects lined up and a thriving fan base, the actor is sure to leave a mark in the minds of the audiences. With him at the helm, French Connection’s new campaign is set to build stronger brand salience with its young and sophisticated audience cohorts across top metros and tier 1 cities in the country.
The campaign is rolled out nationally and has been extensively promoted across social media channels to reach the brand’s target audience, which largely comprises young, bold spirited shoppers. The ad campaign highlights the new season collection, centered on the theme- “Find your connection”- The visual montage featuring Sidhant emphasizes on people expressing their individuality through their fashion choices and showcasing their authentic self each day with confidence.
Digital ad film:
The 35 second ad film, titled “Find your connection” revolves around our protagonist, Siddhant’s daily routine which involves interacting with people from all walks of life. His everyday style and mood are complemented by the outfits he wears. He exudes confidence wherever he goes flaunting the latest French Connection collection. Through his dressing and style, the protagonist is able to express his individuality each day and is able to bring his most authentic self to the people he is connected with.
Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, said, I am thrilled to represent a global marquee fashion brand like French Connection which has been synonymous with youth fashion over the years. The brand's design and attitude is Fun, Bold and Quirky which resonates with my persona and style. The ad film emphasizes on expressing individuality through fashion choices and I am looking forward to a fruitful partnership as there is mutual admiration towards youth fashion.
Speaking about the association, Nihal Rajan, Senior Vice President- House of Brands, Myntra said, “Siddhant’s persona strikes a perfect balance between being versatile, young, cool, and spirited that perfectly fits with French Connection’s brand values. His appeal and growing fan following has the potential to engage with GenZs and fashion-forward cohorts and influence their sartorial choices. We are confident about the association with Siddhant strengthening the brand’s reach further and building resonance with the brand’s core audience.
Blissclub flaunts product durability in hilarious campaign for its 100-day return policy
The campaign has been centred on the brand's Buy and Try proposition
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:43 PM | 2 min read
Blissclub, a homegrown activewear brand for women has announced the launch of its groundbreaking brand campaign, the 100-Day Buy and Try Policy. This initiative aims to redefine customer experience by offering a risk-free opportunity to try its activewear products for an extended period of time.
Research indicates that women find even the most expensive activewear starts to fade, lose shape and wear out after vigorous activity and multiple washes. To counter this problem, Blissclub has spent years engineering super technical activewear products that are insanely durable and look, feel & fit the same year after year. The newly introduced 100-Day Buy and Try Policy allows customers to purchase best-selling Blissclub products and try them for a full 100 days, without the pressure of commitment.
Blissclub's 100-Day Buy and Try Policy is simple and hassle-free. If, within 100 days of purchase, a customer is not fully satisfied with their product, they can return it for a full refund. “We believe in the power of our products, and this policy demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction and confidence in our brand,” says Minu Margeret, Founder & CEO - Blissclub.
The campaign that went live on 22nd June consists of a film showcasing the journey of a woman who’s constantly tempted to shop via sales, but is unable to because her Blissclub leggings look as good as new despite her best efforts to ruin them. On social media, the brand took to showing all the damages the policy does not cover, via hilarious films that show Blissclub products being microwaved, shredded and more.
BW Festival of Fintech 2023 set to take place tomorrow in Bengaluru
The event will conclude with the BW Festival of Fintech Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:02 PM | 3 min read
The third edition of the BW Festival of Fintech 2023, a gathering of visionary leaders, professionals, and policymakers, is scheduled for June 29 at Taj MG Road in Bengaluru. Building on the success of past editions, this year's initiative promises to be even more enlightening, interesting, and impactful for the fintech industry. BW Festival of Fintech 2023, presented by BW Businessworld, will conclude with the coveted BW Festival of Fintech Awards. The festival explores the fintech industry through varying keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Vaibhav S Joshi, Co-Founder, CBO & Global Head of Ayekart Fintech, will moderate a panel discussion on the imperative role played by fintech in the Indian start-up ecosystem. The panel will include Alok Kumar, Co-Founder & CTO of Karza Technologies; Himanshu Vyas, Head of New Business Initiatives at Enkash; Usha Murali, CCRO of Spice Money; Nishant Jain, CBO - Network of BharatPe, and other prominent speakers who will share their insights and experiences.
Similarly, Sharat Chandra, Blockchain & Emerging Tech Evangelist, will moderate a panel discussion on unlocking the India opportunity in the new techade through blockchain. The panel will include experts like Vivek Madani, Lead of Flipkart-Polygon Blockchain COE at Flipkart; Prasanna Lohar, CEO of Blockstack; Arushi Goel, Specialist - Data Policy and Blockchain / Digital Assets at C4IR India, World Economic Forum; Vivek Gupta, CTO of CoinDCX, and Ravikant Agrawal, VP – Strategy at Polygon Technology and many more.
The initiative will feature many eminent speakers including Shashank Sharma, Director of Scoreme Solutions; Radhika Binani, CPO of Paisabazaar.Com; Thirunavukkarasu R (Thiru R), COO of Kinara Capital; Nishant Kumar, Financial Inclusion Lab Lead (MSC Consultant) at MSC; Nayan Ambali, SVP- Business Development at M2P Fintech; Karn Thakuria, Head - Partnerships at Riskcovry; Prasad Krishnamorthy, VP – Products at Perfios; Hemant Tathod, COO of Bimaplan; Vaishali Talwar, Associate Director (InsurTech) at Flipkart Internet Pvt Limited; Karan Batra, COO of Fisdom; Jatin Bhasin, CPO of axio (formerly Capital Float); Anandapadmanabhan Ramabhadran, Head - Business & Growth at Zolve; Mohan Sushantam, Chief Data Officer at Vivriti Capital; Vikram Nikkam, Founder & CEO of InstaCrypto; Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO of Unocoin; Medha B. Dey Roy, Head - Brand Comms. at KuCoin India; Edul Patel, CEO & Co-Founder of Mudrex; Siddarth Padmanabhan, Co-Founder & CBO of Neowise Technologies, and others will share their valuable insights and perspectives. BharatPe, a top fintech startup which promotes financial inclusion and digital payments, will power the BW Festival of Fintech in 2023. Resurgent India Limited, a renowned knowledge partner, would contribute significant expertise to the occasion. Riskcovry and Slack, two companies well known for their services to the fintech sector, are also associate partners. Throughout the conference, Scoreme Solutions Pvt Ltd, a dependable supporting partner, will share helpful assistance and insights.
The BW Festival of Fintech 2023 will allow the attendees to connect, work together, and interact with colleagues, thought leaders, and important stakeholders. It provides a forum for knowledge exchange, creating new business relationships, and investigating expansion potential in the rapidly changing fintech industry.
All fintech experts, business owners, and stakeholders are welcome to attend the BW Festival of Fintech 2023 and take part in this exciting initiative. Please visit the festival's official website for further details and registration information.
Google, Amazon, YouTube, WhatsApp, Flipkart named top Indian brands: Havas report
Havas' proprietary Meaningful Brands 2023 report also noted that brand trust is on the wane with more than half of the consumers surveyed saying brands aren't being transparent
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 9:05 AM | 8 min read
The latest edition of Havas' proprietary Meaningful Brands 2023 report reveals how consumers have moved from being cynical with “purpose-washing” by brands to an analysis of the relevance of purpose that is more inward-looking and personal. This year, the Global Meaningful Brands study surveyed more than 91,000 people, with over 1300 brands across 10 markets and 42 categories.
‘The Age of Cynicism’ was announced as the key consumer theme by The Meaningful Brands study conducted by Havas, in 2021. It found that consumers were casting a cynical eye and that their trust in brands was dipping at an alarming rate.
One of the biggest takeaways from the 2023 study - people wouldn’t care if 73% brands disappeared today!
In India, Google has emerged at the top for 2023’s most Meaningful Brands as a result of delivering strongly on both personal and collective benefits. Others in the top 5 include #2 Amazon, #3 Youtube, #4 Whatsapp, and #5 Flipkart.
Agenda 2023: How can brands make a meaningful difference, not just to the world around us but also to the lives of consumers and operate in a manner that empowers consumers by elevating their day-to-day experiences and offering them a sense of control? The answer: the Me-conomy playbook.
Brands must now acknowledge that apart from a sense of purpose, people should be at the centre of what brands care about most. Today, brands must become hyper-focused on meeting the individual demands of their consumers.
Consumers are setting new demands on businesses and expectations on brands and rewarding those who meet them. So, while we are in an era where brand purpose and brands doing meaningful work is still important but it’s one where the idea of purpose must become deeply rooted in the daily personal lives and living of people. As people struggle with personal impact of ecological degradation and economic upheaval, brands must help consumers cope better with these personal challenges.
Which is why: purpose just got personal. 43% of consumers feel that the world is headed in a wrong direction. The ecological and economic crisis is real – what has changed is that 1 in 4 feel this crisis in their daily lives and within those, 62% feel personally affected in multiple ways. And they want brands to do something about it.
According to our 2023 study, 67% people want to engage with brands that are purpose-focussed rather than just profit driven while 68% say they will stop buying from companies that do not respect the planet or society.
Yet, 58% don’t think brands are being transparent about their commitments and promises and 65% are tired of brands pretending they want to help society when, in reality, all they care about is making money.
Fact is that while consumers are willing to take steps including personal sacrifices, brands are not yet measuring up on these two parameters. Consumers are keen to take individual accountability and be the agent of change themselves, with 3 out of 5 saying that they are prepared to make personal sacrifices to save our planet and 66% admitting that they have begun changing their behaviour to adapt to the environmental pressures the world is facing today. The need of the hour is for brands tap into the pulse of their consumer base and connect with them personally.
In India specifically:
- The Most Meaningful Brands perform 39% better than average brands when they deliver on personal benefits. 69% consumers believe brands should help with their health and wellbeing, whether it is physical, mental or spiritual. Brands who want to stand-out must also exhibit resilience and positivity, especially in the face of crises.
- One of the biggest insights revealed by the study is how the newest kids on the consumerism block, the Gen Z, value positivity and the need to put themselves first. High scores show that Gen Z is not just the happiest (71%) and most optimistic (70%), but they are also very determined in expressing their sense of self. Brands that help them express their individuality meaningfully outperform other average brands by 66%.
- There is also a strong tendency among consumers to be positively inclined towards brands and businesses that help simplify and streamline consumers’ lives – so much so that compared to the average brand, Meaningful Brands perform 60% better in improving consumers’ Quality of Life.
Another dimension that strongly contributes to consumers’ Quality of Life is the sense of control. With the pandemic as part of our recent and turbulent history, it is understandable why control emerges as a top dimension that brands should consider. Emphasis on factors like a brand ‘helps me feel more in control of my day-to-day life’ and ‘enables me to be smarter with my money and/or time’ are indicative of consumers’ growing desire to draw a sense of security and certainty from brands which they perceive may be within their locus of control.
Most Meaningful brands ranking: India vs. world
In India, Google has emerged at the top for 2023’s most Meaningful Brands as a result of delivering strongly on both personal and collective benefits. It is not surprising given Google’s enhanced role in the daily lives of people – be it financial transactions (Google Pay makes an appearance in the top 10), connections on call or the vernacular voice assistant. Google as a brand has a higher share of everyday life transactions of consumers and is at the forefront of helping them achieve their personal goals and aspirations.
- Not only do the most meaningful brands make consumers’ lives easier but also make the everyday more enjoyable by driving interpersonal engagement. Others in the top 5 include: #2 Amazon (85.74), #3 Youtube (85.52), #4 Whatsapp (85.27), and #5 Flipkart (83.04).
So, what is the new playbook for Brands to become more “personally relevant” and meaningful to people?
- Make wellness universal: To make mental and physical wellness universal and democratize aspirational lifestyle benefits.
- Help me feel more: To enable people to do and feel more as inspiration for new behaviours and ideas.
- Seamless: To make it all super-seamless and remove barriers by making consumer lives easy.
- Access: A new view on value – affordability for access. Brands must endeavour to offer products and services so more people can reach them. In Havas' Meaningful Brand's study, value and a range of products ‘that best fits my needs’ ranked as key attributes among in the 2023 survey.
- Do more, show-off less: To position purpose-driven activities transparently—with honesty, humility, and humour.
Speaking about the return of the Meaningful Brands study, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “The world has changed from 2021 to 2023 and this year’s Meaningful Brands India report couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment. Although we see large-scale global trends emerging, it is the market specifics and category insights that truly sets this study apart. Over the years, we have won many key clients on the back of the knowledge we have drawn from this proprietary study, and we continue to leverage it to take actions: to bridge the gap between consumer expectations from brands and their experiences. Staying ahead of the curve is a given when we have a tool as robust as the Meaningful Brands study.”
Sanchita Roy, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media India, said, “Our new Meaningful Brands study has put the focus back on consumers. The study finds that brands that have understood how to be meaningful in the lives of consumers are significantly outperforming the market across parameters including driving a greater share of wallet, generate higher KPIs and also deliver top and bottom-line growth. Brands can effectively leverage our findings to make their consumers feel empowered, engaged and enabled.”
Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Creative India, added, “While it is important for brands to deliver functionality and to be socially responsible, the personal element has gotten missed out. Between solving a skin problem and helping save Orangutans in distant Borneo, brands and marketers have forgotten the personal and immediate payoff for those we serve – beyond mere functionality and the tokenism of a distant good. Consumers want brands to support their personal quest for health and well-being, bringing optimism and energy, stand with them with shared resilience and positivity – above all, help express themselves as individuals. With so much going wrong and out of control, they want brands to simplify and give them some control over their lives.”
