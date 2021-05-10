Honda Cars celebrates motherhood with a fresh perspective in latest campaign

The current times are severely challenging and humanity is trying its best to help one another. Almost everyone is stepping up on their roles so that humankind can survive this pandemic.

Keeping this in mind, Honda Cars India - in collaboration with Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of dentsu India, recently released its latest campaign on Mother's Day. While the film features many mothers, what makes it stand apart from any other Mother’s Day Campaign is that it features everyone but a mother.

The film shows a collection of stunning black and white photos that reveal the endearing and emotional moments of the current times. We see a lone young man and his old grandmother walking in the park, a father putting on a mask on his daughter’s face, a doctor attending to an emergency, a young woman comforting her friend, a young man offering water to an aged homeless man, a monk giving gifts to children, and a friend offering a sanitiser to her friend. The film ends with the message, ‘To the mother in all of us, Happy Mother’s Day’. Set to the lilting song ‘Waiting down the line’, the film celebrates motherhood with a fresh perspective.

Speaking about the ad, Titus Upputuru, Creative Head, Taproot Dentsu, Gurugram said, “A mother is known for her unconditional love. While we can never measure up to the role of a mother, the challenging times are bringing out a softer motherly side in all of us. This campaign celebrates that side.” For the record, Titus is the writer and director of the film.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)