'Home - a place where everyday joys have no limits,' says Godrej properties in new ad

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the films are being launched across digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram

Updated: Nov 21, 2021 5:00 PM
GPL campaign

Real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd. announced the launch of its digital brand campaign ‘Everyday Joys- Jahaan Khushiyan Badi Hoti Hai’. The campaign introduces GPL’s purpose of creating spaces that enable everyday joys; one community, one family, and one home at a time. 

GPL has created three digital video commercials, which capture the beauty of everyday family moments that we all enjoy in our homes. They reinforce that a home is integral to most of our best memories. While the landmark milestones in life happen occasionally, the everyday joyful moments are what keep us going. Everyone has their favourite corner, their daily routines and their ideal family moments at home and the films try to capture these moments. 

Commenting on the campaign, Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Our purpose of bringing joy to the lives of our customers comes alive beautifully in these films. Brand Godrej Properties has always enjoyed the trust of its customers, and now, we are creating a strong and unique brand association through the ‘Everyday Joys’ campaign. With these films, we are asking the viewers to pause and savour the little moments of joy, and realise that this is what a home is all about - a place where everyday joys have no limits.” 

These moments were beautifully articulated and crafted into three DVCs by the team at Ogilvy India, who brought their world-class expertise to the table. The films are being launched across digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. 

Sharing his thoughts on this campaign, Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner - Creative (West), Ogilvy India, said, “Inspired by the beautiful Purpose of Godrej Properties, we decided to focus on the small moments that spark joy in a home. These aren’t life changing events, but everyday things that are magical. It is this thought that gave birth to these films and their sign off – Jahaan Khushiyaan Badi Hoti Hain.”

