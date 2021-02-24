Herbalife Nutrition & Virat Kohli renew contract for year 2021

The partnership will continue to promote nutrition and wellness as a basis for high-quality sports performance

Herbalife Nutrition announced the renewal of contract with Indian cricketer and Captain of the India national team Virat Kohli, for the year 2021. Herbalife Nutrition will continue to work closely with Kohli to promote nutrition and wellness as a basis for high-quality sports performance.

Herbalife Nutrition is a leader in developing scientifically researched products that fuel optimum athletic performance. The company continues to work towards promoting good health and nutrition in all the communities in which it is present.

Speaking about the announcement, the cricket sensation said, “I am extremely excited to continue my association with Herbalife Nutrition. The company has an incredible range of science-backed products and strongly syncs with my belief that a Healthy Active Lifestyle is a great foundation to overall wellbeing. I look forward to the impact we will make together to Build it Better.”

Commenting on the development, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, said, “Herbalife Nutrition is proud to renew our association with Virat Kohli. He believes in our global philosophy to Build it Better for our communities and markets and we are proud to share a strong commitment to health and nutrition as a cornerstone to high impact performance.”

Herbalife Nutrition will also support the Athlete Development Programme (ADP), at the Virat Kohli Foundation in its quest to support the training, coaching, competition, fitness and nutrition of budding sportspeople.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)