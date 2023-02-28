Happening Today: e4m India Brand Conclave back on ground with 6th edition

Luxury e-commerce brand Tata CLiQ Luxury recently launched a video campaign, India on the move. The 14-minute-long video features people, especially the youngsters, from different walks of life. It showcases how the country is changing with more and more people embracing their identity and their approach toward life. The film captured CEOs, entrepreneurs, stylists, models, musicians, fashion consultants and authors, among others, talking about their idea of ‘India on the move’.

In an exclusive conversation with e4m, Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury, talked about the thought behind the video and their marketing strategies.

Talking about the concept behind the video, Gupta, said they wanted to capture liberation, revolution, and opportunity that are driving a change in people’s needs and desires. She said, “India on the move is a special film that was unveiled at The Luxe Life: Edition 3 event. The country is brimming with energy and optimism, and the endeavour of this film is to capture the liberation, revolution, and opportunities that are driving a change in our needs and desires. As a result, it has impacted the way we think, feel, and consume.”

“The featured voices express their perspectives on what beauty, liberation, and ‘India on the Move’ mean to them. The film takes the audience on a journey through the lives of diverse people who have been inspired by beauty in various forms and are filled with energy and creativity to push their boundaries and create new things”, she added.

Speaking about the target audience, Gupta shared that they want to target the affluent.

She said, “As a luxury e-commerce platform, our target audience is a very niche audience segment, i.e., the top 5 million affluent households, or 1–2% of the top consumers in India. The platform caters to a discerning and affluent audience segment that is digitally savvy and has a high disposable income. The overall marketing strategy will continue to emphasise on establishing Tata CLiQ Luxury as the luxury lifestyle destination for luxury shoppers, while we continue to build brand differentiation through our slow commerce philosophy. We will focus on equity-based campaigns and launch new initiatives to drive content-led commerce.”



During the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses understood the importance of tier 2 & tier 3 cities as contributors to their business. On this, Gupta said non-metro cities contribute 40% of their business revenue. And so, the portal is betting big on driving higher penetration in Hindi Speaking Market such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Kanpur, along with affluent markets like Lucknow, Surat, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.



When asked how brands are taking to personalisation, Gupta said that they make constant efforts in providing consumers with a personalised experience based on the brand and products. The portal is considering adding new strategies. She said, “We are considering adding capabilities that will allow our app to provide a personalised user onboarding experience capable of providing distinct experiences for new users, returning users, and customers interested in new arrivals and brand updates.”