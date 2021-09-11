Greelam's laminates are all-forgiving, says new TVC

Staying true to their mission to deliver nothing but the best to their customers, Greenlam Industries Ltd.’s flagship brand Greenlam laminates launches a new TVC to highlight the distinctive features of their HD Gloss and Customized Digital Laminates. These laminates provide innovative solutions to interiors by withstanding daily wear and tear, giving customers the opportunity to design their dream home with creativity and flexibility. The witty TVC is amplified on various digital platforms to encourage adoption of laminates, a reliable choice for unmatched aesthetic appeal and exceptional durability.

Greenlam Laminate’s HD Gloss collection leverages cutting-edge technology, to produce superior quality, high-definition gloss laminate sheets that create a luxurious appeal in your interiors. The laminates are resistant to scratch, stain, scuffs, impact and heat, and have anti-microbial properties, making them the perfect surfacing solution for high traffic areas. The custom/digital laminates of high-definition print quality are hallmarks of style and elegance that embody your bespoke personality, taste and expression. Customers have the freedom to create their own inspiring design, experiment with their interiors and transform their living spaces.

Conceptualised by renowned ad-agency Mullen Lintas, the two comical TV commercials feature characters whose “Gustakhis” are “Maaf” and “Saaf” because of Greenlam laminates’ scratch-free and customizable offerings. Greenlam Laminates allow customers to express themselves freely in their spaces, and their superlative quality proves to be practical, safe and durable.

Commenting on the launch of the TVC, Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries Ltd. said, “The demand for low-maintenance, high quality and long-lasting home décor is growing as today’s consumer lives a hectic lifestyle that does not warrant time for frequent home renovation. Greenlam Industries values our customer’s needs, and their satisfaction is our priority. Hence, we have innovated these laminates that serve as a one-stop solution to all furnishing needs, excelling in poise and performance. With these relatable commercials, we highlighted the relevance of premium laminates in easing the everyday, often humourous, hassles of life. The TVCs connected with a diverse customer base looking to decorate or revamp spaces that not only reflect their personality but can stand the test of time.”

Talking about the campaign idea, Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas, said: "Our campaign objective was to build brand superiority on the back of highlighting unique benefits when buying into Greenlam Laminates. Arvind, our Senior Creative Director came up with this beautiful idea 'Gustakhi Maaf nahi Saaf!' And together Nisheeth, our Delhi Creative Head and Arvind cracked a series of films with funny situations that explain the benefits in a memorable way."

The campaign will be promoted across the brand's online channels and other offline mediums.

