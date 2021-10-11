Great brands solve great conflict: Ajay Dang

At the fifth edition of e4m Content Jam, Dang, Executive President, Head- Marketing, Aditya Birla Group, spoke about the company's adoption of a consumer-first strategy for content marketing

At the recent virtual edition of e4m content Jam, Ajay Dang, Executive President, Head- Marketing, Aditya Birla Group shared a case study on Brand secrets to great Content Marketing.

Dang spoke about the importance of content marketing and how their brand has taken a consumer-first strategy regarding it.

“When we look at consumer marketing, it’s the consumers’ life that matters more. Great brands always maintain that approach. In fact, great brands solve the great conflict, and in my view, content marketing is one of the best ways to solve such conflict and add value to consumers.”

Dang also underlined that brands need to look at content marketing in a holistic way and not believe that it is a mere online presence.

“Your content is not just on the internet, your content is also the product that your consumers interact with. Most importantly, content marketing is not just about informing, it’s taking on a problem and adding value to the consumer.”

“Making things simple is the objective of a good content marketing strategy. As stated earlier, the aim of this marketing approach is to solve a problem and not to complicate it. This clear thinking should be visible in all the outreach strategies of the company”, he added.

Dang also urged that the only way to stand out of the clutter that we see online is through a “differentiated content marketing strategy that has a customer-first mindset” at the core.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)