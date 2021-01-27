Goodwill & purpose-driven marketing will rule: Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Brilloca

Time and again, brands have studied the changing consumer behaviour and accordingly made strategic changes in their marketing plans for renewed reach and engagement. This has been the trend across industries. Brand Hindware has also undertaken rigorous research using traditional and new-age tools to understand the ‘white space’ in the market and consumer needs to arrive at this innovative new positioning called ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful’. This new campaign aims to showcase how innovative performance-led product solutions offering convenience to consumers is where true beauty lies.

Conceptualized by MagicCircle Communications, the series of films redefines the category convention, and starts a conversation about brand’s focus on innovations through technology.

To discuss more on the newly launched campaign, altered marketing strategies and revival plans, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Operating Officer, Brilloca Limited, interacted with exchange4media.

Edited Excerpts:-

How has been the impact of Covid on the business? How has the brand coped up in such times?

After the lockdown, as the markets opened gradually, we witnessed a slow uptick, but the last few months have been good. Our sanitaryware and faucets business has attained almost 95% of pre-Covid-19 levels, which is in-line with the revival trajectory of the industry. We hope to make a full recovery by FY22.

The pandemic has bought in a new normal – accelerating technological integration across product categories. In addition, adaptation to transform challenges into opportunities is the new mantra to ensure business continuity. We rapidly adapted as per the evolving needs of the new marketplace and accordingly introduced several initiatives for our partner network that will help them to shift gears in the post lockdown phase. We also enhanced our touch-free portfolio driven by a focus on tech innovation and excellence, catering to the growing demand for touch-free products in the new normal.

Shed some light on the new brand campaign. What was the inspiration behind it?

Brand Hindware undertook rigorous research using traditional and new-age tools to understand the ‘white space’ in the market and consumer needs to arrive at this innovative new positioning ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful’. The Hindware and Hindware Italian Collection products have been designed keeping contemporary India in mind. This is why ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful’ is an apt positioning and the idea was brought to life through a series of films.

What marketing strategies have been applied for the campaign? Who is your target group?

The campaign will run across TV, radio, digital, online, social media channels. We have created a multilingual TV and digital platform across languages such as English, Hindi, Kannada, Telegu, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam to reach a wide set of audiences in the country. We understand the rise of OTT as a medium of entertainment, and to reach out to the TG, our campaign will air on OTT platforms such as Hotstar & SonyLiv. In addition to it, we are also undertaking a retail drive and hyperlocal activities. To strengthen the campaign more, we are leveraging social media tools such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to create buzz and excitement around the brand.

The lockdown has seen a significant shift in consumer behaviour. What changes have you observed in your segment? Can we see these changes as a permanent shift?

Consumers have a renewed focus on health and safety, which means they are ready to invest in technologically advanced products that aid in safety and cleaning practices. The current situation is clearly accelerating the adoption of touch-less, contact-less products. This is particularly important in bathrooms, at home and outside, which is why consumers are shifting towards touch-free bathware products in this new normal. As a result, we have seen a substantial rise in the sale of contact-less faucets and sensor-operated products such as urinals and water closets. We recently launched environment-friendly contact-free faucets under the brand Hindware Italian Collection, and it has seen a great demand since its launch. However, consumers also want aesthetically beautiful products, and our complete range under Hindware and Hindware Italian collection is a blend of, unmatched technology and design. I do believe the changes are permanent, as customers will continue to emphasis on safety and hygiene. The new normal will not be the old normal.

What new marketing interventions have shaped up during recent times? What are the new marketing trends?

Goodwill & purpose-driven marketing will rule. Brands will now fit into consumer’s life to make it easier. Brand trust will be pivotal.

UGC is a proof of assurance before associating with the brand; it is the new word of mouth. Influencers will play a key role, especially micro and nano influencers.

Brands and products will be playing a key role in sustainability.

Digital business pivots become more permanent and hence will become important to compliment the overall traditional media mix.

What are the key growth drivers in your industry?

Last year was such an unprecedented year, changes happened faster than ever, and this includes expectations, behaviours, and habits of consumers. As consumers grow more discerning and can access information whenever, wherever, their expectations are higher than before. Rapid urbanization, along with significant growth in the residential sector, will be one of the key factors in the growth drive. Furthermore, with the changing lifestyles and improving standards of living, there is an increased demand for luxurious and ergonomically designed sanitaryware and faucets that are convenient to use and are aesthetically appealing.

What are your post-Covid revival plans? What is your advice to the marketing community?

We have channelized our efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. In the changed normal, while design and tech innovation encouraging minimal contact has influenced consumer choices, digitalization has emerged as one of the primary enablers of business continuity for companies alike. Addressing the need of the hour within the organization, across our dealer network, we have undertaken two virtual townhalls – ‘Digital Charcha’ to date and equipped over 500 dealer partners with several digital initiatives and programmess to enhance the customer outreach. We have introduced easy finance schemes for consumers at our brand stores to facilitate ease of paying in EMIs. We are increasingly investing in digital endeavors to reach out to consumers in every possible manner.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)