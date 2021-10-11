Godrej Appliances reinforces commitment to keep India healthy

The new TVC comments on how Godrej has been at the forefront of not only providing refrigeration solutions for homes but also supporting India's Covid vaccine cold chain

Godrej Appliance has launched a new television commercial to bring to light Godrej’s expert understanding of cooling and preservation technology which helps Indian consumers stay healthy. Not many Indians know the role of Godrej Appliances when it comes to the Covid Vaccination. One of the key challenges the world faced in the Covid-19 vaccination drive was the lack of proper vaccine storage facilities.

Like many other critical vaccines, both COVID vaccines prevalent in India must be preserved exactly between 2°C to 8°C, anything less or anything more – and the vaccine goes bad. Godrej’s advanced vaccine refrigerators address this challenge through precision cooling that maintains the optimal temperature at all times, with extended hold times to fight any power outages or such adversities.

The TVC highlights how Godrej makes advanced vaccine refrigerators that safeguard the COVID vaccines and preserves them, helping people stay healthy. These world-class, advanced refrigerators are made in the same factories that also make the brand’s domestic refrigerators - which preserve people’s foods every day, ensuring they eat and stay healthy.

Commenting on the latest TVC, Swati Rathi, Head – Marketing, Godrej Appliances said, “Godrej Appliances is an expert in cooling and preservation technology, and our latest TVC aims to showcase our capability across our portfolio which ranges from intelligent home refrigerators to advanced vaccine refrigerators. Godrej has played an instrumental role in keeping India healthy through the ongoing covid-19 vaccination drive. Our specialized vaccine refrigerators have been safeguarding the vaccines at precise temperatures specified for their effectiveness, not allowing any temperature fluctuation and vaccine spoilage. On the other hand, our cooling expertise is also deployed daily at consumer homes through our home refrigerators, which deliver perfect cooling and food preservation to keep consumers healthy, every day. We felt this was a unique, relevant and heart-warming story, an opportunity for all of us to take pride in an Indian brand and its commitment to the nation.”

The TVC, conceptualized and created jointly with Creativeland Asia will be aired on TV and digital platforms across India this festive season. Adding some thoughts, Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia said, "We had to bring alive the fact that it's the same people who make some of the most advanced vaccine refrigerators for the world, that make the refrigerators for our homes and keep our food healthy. We kept the film really simple. Through a device that linked both worlds effortlessly."

