GoAir revamps its identity, becomes Go First

GoAir has revamped to become Go First.

As young India changes the way it travels, seeking speed, convenience, and yet demanding value, Go First is determined to be part of the socio-economic momentum to chart its next phase of growth.

At the heart of this revamp is the full embrace of the ultra-low-cost airline model. With the youngest average fleet among Indian LCC carriers*, majority of which are A320 Neos, high-density seating, single aircraft type across its fleet, Go First is positioned to get ahead of its peer group by operating with ultra-low-cost*. And it is this competitive advantage that enables it to offer its customers a combination of ultra-competitive fares and a safe flying experience.

To communicate this change, Go First also dons a rebranded identity. The new identity is complete with contemporary graphics and a bolder, brighter blue. With this change, Go First is poised for its next phase of growth as an ultra low cost carrier. The Airline is in the process of transitioning all its operations under this new brand.

Commenting on this brand restage, Vice Chairman, Ben Baldanza said, “I am excited by the revamp of GoAir to Go First. India is a fast developing airline market. Consumers in India are hugely value conscious but are quite demanding when it comes to flying experience. The combinations of attractive airfares, a squeaky-clean flying experience, well sanitized flights and on time performance is what Go First is designed to deliver. And that is exactly at the core of our brand and service. At Go First, our Consumers Come First.

Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First had this to say. “Go First has stayed resilient during the really tough times of the past 15 months. Even as the times continue to be extraordinary, Go First sees opportunities ahead. This rebranding reflects our confidence in the brighter tomorrow. The customer and business philosophy embodied by the rebranding will be our lived reality as Go First Team works assiduously to realize the future”.

