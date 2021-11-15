Gautam Gambhir named national brand ambassador of Redcliffe Labs

Redcliffe Labs, also known as Redcliffe Life Diagnostics, a unit of Redcliffe Lifetech in the U.S. and India, announced Gautam Gambhir as its National brand ambassador today. This association is part of Redcliffe’s strategy to promote the access and right to good health amongst all Indians. Gautam Gambhir, a former and one of the most admired Indian cricketers is an embodiment of good health and thus would be the perfect harbinger to make people aware of the role of regular diagnostics in ensuring good health.

Witnessing the aftermath of the pandemic and how it has created a sudden awakening regarding health consciousness among people, this collaboration is a strategic step by Redcliffe Labs to offer convenience, affordability, accuracy and dependability for all diagnostics tests and to provide online preventive on-demand doorstep health screening services with respect to the high demand.

Gautam Gambhir also expressed his thoughts on the association, “The 2nd wave of the pandemic has been an eye-opener and now it is time to change completely towards preventive health. Redcliffe's core focus is to build on this and provide routine health test packages to all fellow Indians no matter what. They are building robust technology and lab networks to touch everyone at the grassroots level. Their next-generation tech platform both towards core testing and healthcare servicing of this scale is soon to become the market leader. Redcliffe Labs is set to make real disruption and I am with them to reach every possible pin code of Bharat and give real access to healthcare and diagnostics.”

Redcliffe Labs is providing 3500+ tests across its wide network of labs and collection centers. Redcliffe has served about a million Indians and is processing more than 100K+ test parameters daily with an aim to reach 100M+ Indians within the next 12 months. The test portfolio is very wide including routine pathology tests, advanced genetic screening, research-based DNA tests in reproductive health, cancer, and wellness/fitness. The easy to interpret smart reports provide key health check-points, which can help in diagnosing and treating both chronic and acute diseases on time. The company is currently present in 40+ cities, and with the demand surge for online bookings, the company is planning to expand to around 120+ cities in the next 18 months.

