Redcliffe Labs partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore

The association aims at highlighting the importance of diagnosis in health and wellness

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 23, 2022 1:13 PM  | 1 min read
Redcliffe

Redcliffe Labs has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming IPL season.

The partnership reflects the common belief of both RCB & Redcliffe Labs about the importance of health and wellness in the qualitative benchmarks of performance both on and off-field.

Talking on the association, Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Labs, said "We are excited to be associating with RCB. We truly understand the importance of diagnosis and how it is linked to overall health and well-being. We look forward to extending our support to Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team with the best cricket talent. Moreover, this new relationship also showcases our endeavor of how we are delivering on our vision to empower better health through diagnostic insights."

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to associate with Redcliffe Labs for this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore place a strong emphasis on health, fitness and wellness and this partnership signifies the same purpose.”

