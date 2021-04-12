Future Generali India launches talk show 'Mind Matters’ with sports personalities

Upholding its commitment to make mental health conversations mainstream, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) announced the launch of a five-part video series - ‘Mind Matters’ - on YouTube and Facebook.

Hosted by the renowned television presenter and actor, Samir Kochhar, this series will see him converse with leading sports personalities like Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Uthappa, and Cheteshwar Pujara. The conversations will be focused on their struggles related to their mental health and their journey to self-awareness while re-enforcing that mental issues can strike anyone and that it's ok to not be ok.

The interactions will throw a spotlight on their personal struggles and stories behind the highs and lows of the careers of these high- achiever sports personalities. The fundamental aim of this engagement is to create awareness about mental health, eliminate prevailing taboos, and lead people towards healthy conversations on mental wellbeing.

Ruchika Varma, CMO, Future Generali India Insurance said, “At Future Generali India Insurance, we are persistently working towards normalising the conversation around mental health and creating awareness that all of us are susceptible to mental health issues, and it is okay to come forward, discuss, and seek help.

In that context, sports celebrities are perfect role models as they bring alive the importance of mental health issues in sports, a profession where one would think that physical health is the most important. Our ‘Mind Matters’ talk show brings to life a never-seen-before side of the sports personas – their challenges, struggles and triumphs with mental illness. We are sure that their inspiring stories will send a strong message to a larger audience to pay heed to their mental wellbeing and proactively discuss challenges when the need arises.”

The first episode of the weekly series - ‘Mind Matters’ features Sunil Chhetri.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)